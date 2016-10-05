Bucs ready for VMI's air attack

After facing option teams in two of the first four games, the players in ETSU's secondary will be challenged to stop a passing attack that is leading the resurgence of VMI football.

They're looking forward to the challenge.

"As a DB, we play for games like this," ETSU cornerback Daren Ardis said. "It gives us an opportunity for us to do what we do best."

VMI quarterback Al Cobb averages 250 passing yards per game. The SoCon's first-team preseason all-conference selection is coming off a 309-yard performance in a 33-30 overtime loss to Mercer.

"This is a definitely a game we look forward to," said Tavian Lott, the Bucs' other starting cornerback. "We look at it as an opportunity, especially the secondary."

Cobb has thrown for 1,000 yards and five touchdowns. He's been intercepted three times while leading VMI to a 2-2 start. His 39 career touchdown passes are a VMI record.

"He's a very accurate passer," Ardis said. "It's a good opportunity for us to get our hands on some balls, make some plays. We played a lot of option teams in the beginning. This will be a good test for us."

Cobb's favorite receiver has been senior Aaron Sanders, who has caught a pass in 29 consecutive games. Sanders had 11 catches for 136 yards against Mercer last weekend and leads the SoCon with 38 receptions.

Sanders is also VMI's all-time leading receiver.

"They're quarterback definitely has arm strength," Lott said. "He takes shots at his receivers, so he trusts his receivers a lot."

One ETSU player familiar with Cobb is linebacker Austin Gatewood, whose East Hamilton High School team lost to Cobb's Giles County team, 22-16, in the 2012 Class 4A state quarterfinals.

"I remember him from the playoffs," Gatewood said. "He's a winner and he's tough. He's just a good competitor."

So is Gatewood out for revenge from their high school days?

"I completely forgot about that," he said, shaking his head. "I look forward to playing against him.

"I think our defense as a whole, we're all ready to play. I know the DBs behind me are going to come to play. I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do."

While the Keydets rely on their aerial attack to get things done, they got some help on the ground last week. Running back Alex Keys ran for three touchdowns against Mercer.

Kickoff at Foster Stadium is set for 1:30 p.m. The game will be streamed by ESPN3.