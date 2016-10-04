Region win gives Science Hill return trip to state

One week after winning the district championship at Blackthorn Club, the Hilltoppers returned to the same course Tuesday to capture the Region 1-AAA championship.

Seniors Garrett Whitfield and Jack Rhea led the way as the ’Toppers shot a 295 to finish 23 strokes ahead of runner-up Tennessee High and advance to next week’s state tournament in Tullahoma.

Whitfield finished with an even-par 72, while Rhea rallied for a 1-over 73

Beyond the two seniors, Jackson Skeen added 2-over 74 and Sean Anderson shot a 4-over 76. Gavin Nickels finished with an 82 which didn’t count towards the team score.

“Obviously, the two seniors played well today,” Science Hill coach Kevin Vannoy said. “Then, you had the freshman and sophomore with Jackson and Sean. Gavin didn’t play bad effort. It’s just that consistent effort which we’ve had all year long. Sometimes, they’ve been in different order, but the score comes out.”

Whitfield, who is committed to Austin Peay, and Rhea, who is committed to ETSU, have been the perfect teammates to complement each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

Rhea has been long off the tee and Whitfield has been good in the short game. Together they led Science Hill to a sweep of conference, district and region titles and reached a goal of returning to the state tournament, where they finished fourth a year ago.

“It feels good. We’re all ready to get back to state and see how we do down there,” Rhea said. “I had a pretty bad front nine today, but I played well in the back. It was hard to stay patient, but I just had to tell myself to hit a good speed and the putts would start falling.”

Whitfield was consistent throughout his round with a focus on taking one shot at a time. Regardless of their styles, both were effective in their play and helping raise the games of their teammates.

“We have some young players on the team,” Whitfield said. “Jack and I tried to do a good job of helping coach them throughout the year. They’ve come through nicely. But, we’re not done yet. We have more business to take care of at the state.”

David Crockett finished fourth in the team standings with a 329, only one stroke behind District 2 champion Jefferson County.

Individual scores for the Pioneers included a 79 by Sam Pleasant, an 80 by Eli Fagan, an 82 by Jordan Whitaker and an 88 by Gibson Miller. Zeke Adams, playing at No. 5, shot a 109.

Defending state champion Spencer Cross of Sevier County shot a 2-under 70 to win individual medalist honors. Other individual state qualifiers were Chase Burt of Jefferson County and Tennessee High teammates Jet Tickle and Chad Couch.

Gabe Drain of Daniel Boone finished with a round of 95.

On the girls’ side, Tennessee High got a measure of revenge against Dobyns-Bennett.

The Lady Vikings won 161-162 over the Lady Indians to advance to the state tournament. It came after D-B had beaten the Lady Vikings by two strokes at the district.

Addison Baggarly led the way, shooting a 76 to earn individual medalist. Ivy Foran came through with an 85, and Madelyn Hatcher finished with a 94, which wasn’t counted.

Dobyns-Bennett had a pair of 81s from its top two players, Jordan Guest and Katerina Scott. They both qualified for the state tournament as individuals.

Science Hill finished third in the team standings at 171.

Lillian Qin posted an 85 and Jenny Simonsen shot an 86. McKenzie Howell added a 103, which didn’t count towards the team total.

Cocke County’s Alayna Perryman with an 81 and Seymour’s Katelyn Witucki with an 82 qualified as individuals.

Other individual efforts included Daniel Boone teammates Kathryn Branum and Abby Yarbrough with a 94 and 110, respectively.