Stewart legacy not easy to define

He commented great, but could have been greater.

I don’t know if I agree with that assessment, but to use an overused phrase: It’s complicated.

Stewart will definitely be a first-ballot NASCAR Hall of Fame driver with 49 wins and the three championships.

He is truly one of the most talented men ever to get behind the wheel of a race car.

Stewart is the only driver to win championships in both NASCAR and Indy Cars. His hero, A.J. Foyt, won both the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500, two races which Stewart never won, but the excellence that Stewart showed over an entire season was truly remarkable.

In 1995, Stewart became the first driver in history to win USAC’s Triple Crown with championships in Silver Crown, Sprint Cars and Midget cars.

For NASCAR fans, that would be like a driver winning the Sprint Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series championships all in the same season.

Add in all the different kinds of cars which Stewart has won races in from sports cars to stock cars, from Indy Cars to dirt late models and he’s truly a talent rarely seen.

Throughout his career, he was often compared to Jeff Gordon, another sprint car star turned NASCAR superstar.

Gordon has the greater overall numbers, starting his career four years before Stewart, but Stewart matches up favorably when they raced head-to-head.

There’s no doubt Gordon will be looked at as the better NASCAR driver, but Stewart is definitely among the top 15 drivers ever in the Sprint Cup Series.

In fact, his 49 victories rank him 13th on the all-time win list and just one win behind legends Junior Johnson and Ned Jarrett.

He is also one of only eight men to have three championships.

But, the discussion of Stewart will also include his career outside of NASCAR and the darkest chapter of his life.

That was the 2014 sprint car crash when Stewart’s car struck driver Kevin Ward Jr., who was pronounced dead some 45 minutes later.

Many are convinced that Stewart tried to sling mud on the driver and it resulted in the fatal accident. Stewart fans blame Ward for coming down the dimly-lit track to confront Stewart.

There has always been the two sides of Tony Stewart when dealing with the media and fans.

He can be engaging, funny, a smart ass in a charming kind of way.

There are stories of his kindness to others, while I’ve also seen him be a complete jerk to others.

With the media, he’s who can be one straight-forward and honest to a fault at times. But, he can also turn confrontational if there’s an issue he doesn’t want to deal with.

There have been plenty of run-ins with other drivers, but Stewart isn’t one to comment on other people’s issues.

His legacy when it comes to on-track performance is clear. He’s truly one of the most talented drivers ever. But, his legacy as a whole, yeah, it’s complicated.

— — —

There were a few communities well represented at the latest Hot Summer Night Supercross Series race at Appalachian Fairgrounds.

Hampton riders Tyler Whitson and Will Andrews scored wins in the 250D and 85cc classes.

Gunner Kirk of Limestone won the 51 open race and was runner-up in two other divisions. Gavin Dunbar, Nick Dunbar, Izak Dotson and Sarah Sparks, all from Limestone, had recorded second-place finishes.

Brandon Roark of Mountain City won the ATV Novice race, while Billy Reece and Nathan Reece each posted runner-up finishes. Finally, Chaez Maisonet of Erwin finished second in the 85cc 12-15 class.

The Hot Summer Nights Series is off this weekend as the 29th annual Suzuki Top Gun Showdown is scheduled at Muddy Creek Raceway.