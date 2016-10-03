Final stages of reclassification drawing near for TSSAA

Following the honors is this week’s installment of High School Notes.

Players of the week

Five Star

#8 Dylan Street

Happy Valley, RB, Sr.

Totaled 147 yards receiving, 258 all-purpose yards, and added both of his team’s TDs in the 17-16 win over Hampton.

Four Star

#10 Kendrick Williams

Unicoi County, QB, Sr.

Completed 11 of 15 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns in the 42-10 win over Chuckey-Doak.

Three Star

#5 T.K. Hill

David Crockett, RB, Sr.

In a 38-26 win over Cocke County, the workhorse carried 44 times for 246 yards and scored four touchdowns.

Two Star

#5 Corey Russell

Elizabethton, RB, So.

Racked up 262 all-purpose yards in 47-7 win over Pigeon Forge, rushing for 124 yards and scoring three touchdowns.

One Star

#81 Michael Harrah

Happy Valley, So., PK

Kicked a game-winning 21-yard field goal with 11.8 seconds left in a battle of undefeated teams, and earned a clutch star in the 17-16 win.

THE NOTES

Area schools and fans are starting to get a little anxious about what the athletic landscape will look like beginning with the 2017 school year.

Things are moving to a conclusion with the TSSAA timeline counting down to an Oct. 14 deadline for private schools to announce their intention to move to Division II or remain in Division I under the new set of rules designed to limit them athletically.

Some schools have already made their decision, but TSSAA assistant executive director Mark Reeves said Monday, “We will not release the names of the schools that have declared to go Division II until after the deadline for schools to declare their intent.”

On Oct. 17, the TSSAA will divide schools into Division I and Division II. If any private schools remain in Division I, a multiplier will be used to place them in classification.

On Oct. 18, the TSSAA will send a letter to all schools, informing them of the option to play up in classification. The deadline to announce this move is Oct. 25.

The TSSAA will then begin designing district and regional alignments. Everything will become official at the Board of Control meeting on Nov. 17.

Football will be evenly split into six classifications. Below is a potential scenario if all of the private schools move to Division II. Included in the potential pitfalls in making a guess are: the TSSAA’s view of the state map, size of each region, what the actual split is per classification (the following is based on 51 teams each, but it could be as low as 49 per class), and teams choosing to move up in classification.

Class 6A

Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett, Jefferson County, Morristown West, Knox Bearden, Hardin Valley

Comment: This would be a more comfortable travel setting for Science Hill and D-B, and it assumes the TSSAA sends Maryville and William Blount to Region 2.

Class 5A

Daniel Boone, David Crockett, Morristown East, Tennessee High, Cocke County, Cherokee, Volunteer

Comment: If the TSSAA limits regions to six teams, Morristown East or Cocke County will likely be the odd team out. If a school like Elizabethton chose to bump up a class, both Cocke County and East would probably move to Region 2 with East.

Class 4A

Elizabethton, Sullivan East, Sullivan Central, Sullivan South, Greeneville, Grainger

Comment: This is assuming Elizabethton moves up a class. The Cyclones are on the fringe enrollment-wise between 3A and 4A anyway.

Class 3A

Unicoi County, Johnson County, West Greene, Chuckey-Doak, Claiborne.

Comment: It would be sort of a disjointed league with only West Greene and Chuckey-Doak as true rivals. Northview Academy and Pigeon Forge could be moved into this league, making it seven teams.

Class 2A

Happy Valley, Hampton, Sullivan North, South Greene, North Greene, Cosby.

Comment: Maybe Cumberland Gap is slotted here, too.

Class 1A

Unaka, Cloudland, Hancock County, Oakdale, Coalfield.

Comment: Lots of travel, but that’s just a fact of life in the smallest-school ranks.

The Class A-AA state golf tournament gets under way Tuesday at WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester.

Included in the mix on the boys’ side are Sullivan South’s team (Drew Creech, Ben Johnson, Austin Carter, Seth Worley and Seth Crawford) along with Elizabethton’s Cristofer Schaff, Chuckey-Doak’s Ananias Bonin, and North Greene’s Zane Potter.

In the mix on the girls’ side are University High’s Mary Janutolo, Sullivan East’s Makayla Torbett, and Greeneville’s Adia Bulawa.

The two-day tournament concludes Wednesday.

Happy Valley dropped to No. 5 on the state’s football scoring list, but also remained in the top five in scoring defense despite facing the state’s then-No. 3 offense. Here are the Top 10s for both:

OFFENSE

Union City 57.6

Wayne County 51.7

Dresden 49.7

Oakland 49.0

Happy Valley 48.5

Greenback 47.7

Coalfield 47.4

Hampton 45.7

Walker Valley 45.7

Oak Ridge 45.4

DEFENSE

Oakland 3.3

Dresden 3.4

Trousdale County 6.0

Happy Valley 6.7

Greeneville 7.2

Stratford 7.6

Greenback 8.2

Munford 8.3

Forrest 8.7

Memphis East 8.8

Football games of the week

Dobyns-Bennett at Bradley Central

Morristown East at Daniel Boone

Sevier County at David Crockett

Unicoi County at Pigeon Forge

Hampton at Sullivan North

Indians vs. Bears — Dobyns-Bennett has scored at least 28 points in every game this season, and put up 34 against Maryville last week. However, Bradley has allowed more than 21 points on only one occasion. Where D-B could fall short is stopping Bradley’s offense.

Hurricanes vs. Trailblazers — After back-to-back tough fourth-quarter losses, Boone must find a way to regroup for a very important Region 1-5A contest.

Smoky Bears vs. Pioneers — Crockett has built some offensive momentum over the last two weeks, but Sevier County may have restored its confidence with last week’s win over Boone.

Blue Devils vs. Tigers — Pigeon Forge has won just one game this season, but Unicoi has to prove it can win a road game.

Bulldogs vs. Raiders — Probably the worst thing that could have happened for Sullivan North is Hampton’s last-second loss to Happy Valley. The Bulldogs should come in angry, feeling like they let one slip away.

Pick of the week

Sevier County 28, David Crockett 20

It has been a tough season for the Smoky Bears with just two wins in seven games, but the tough schedule to date is meant to pay off with late-season region victories.

Picks record: 6-0.

Player of the week

Dylan Street, Happy Valley

Down 8-0, Street got behind the defense and caught a 45-yard touchdown pass. Down 16-8, Street turned a screen pass into a 55-yard score. For the game, Street finished with eight catches for 150 yards in the 17-16 comeback win over rival Hampton in a battle of undefeated teams.

Street also added 44 yards rushing, 47 on punt returns, and 20 on a kickoff return to finish with 261 all-purpose yards.

The Hogs Award

Sullivan East Patriots

Keeping their fine season on a steady roll, the Pat Hogs helped churn out 299 yards rushing on 35 attempts for an average of 8.5 per carry in a 40-21 win over Volunteer.

The pass protection was solid as well with five completions in eight attempts for 63 percent.

Defensive unit of the week

Elizabethton Cyclones

Stuffing Pigeon Forge’s ground game, the Cyclones allowed just 2.2 yards per carry in 44 attempts in a 47-7 victory. The Cyclones also forced nine incomplete passes in 15 attempts, and recovered a fumble.

Elizabethton allowed only six plays for double-digit yardage with three of them coming in the fourth quarter with a mercy-rule running clock.

Happy Valley, Hampton and Dobyns-Bennett take advantage of Science Hill’s struggles to move up a spot each in this week’s High School Top 10.

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Team W-L (Last week)

1. Greeneville 6-0 (1)

2. Elizabethton 5-1 (2)

3. Happy Valley 6-0 (4)

4. Hampton 5-1 (5)

5. Dobyns-Bennett 3-3 (6)

6. Science Hill 3-3 (3)

7. Sullivan East 5-1 (8)

8. Cherokee 5-1 (10)

9. Sullivan North 5-1 (9)

10. Daniel Boone 3-3 (7)

Hardin Valley makes a return trip to the top 10 in this week’s Region 1 rankings.

Team W-L (Last week)

1. Maryville 7-0 (1)

2. Bradley Central 6-0 (2)

3. Greeneville 6-0 (3)

4. Elizabethton 5-1 (4)

5. Morristown West 5-2 (6)

6. Happy Valley 6-0 (7)

7. Hampton 5-1 (8)

8. Hardin Valley 4-2 (NR)

9. Dobyns-Bennett 3-3 (9)

10. Science Hill 3-3 (5)

Dropped out: Daniel Boone.