ETSU looking to establish the run

In its two victories, the East Tennessee State University has rushed for over 100 yards per game. In losses to Wofford and Chattanooga, rushing yards and points have been hard to come by.

So, establishing the run is clearly one of the top priorities this Saturday at VMI.

“We talk about time of possession a lot,” Torbush said. “That has a lot to do when you can’t establish the run. Chattanooga had the ball over 35 minutes and we only had it a little over 24. That’s more than 10 minutes of possession time. If they’ve got 20 more offensive plays, then you have a good chance to lose.”

The Bucs’ highest point total of 34 points against Western Carolina was also the game when they had the most rushing yards (205) and over a 15-minute advantage in time of possession. In a shutout loss to Wofford, the rushing total was minus-seven yards.

ETSU’s opponents have rushed for 833 yards through four games compared to 385 for the Bucs. It works out to a disadvantage of 208.2 to 96.2 per game. Opponents also have a better average of 4.2 yards per carry to 2.7 for ETSU.

But, the yards are only one part of the story as Torbush alluded to.

“We’ve not had the ball enough and we’ve not converted third downs enough,” he said. “It’s not like our coaches aren’t putting together excellent game plans. We’ve just got to run harder, execute more and be more physical to create a new line of scrimmage.”

Jajuan Stinson is ETSU’s leading rusher with 60 carries for 228 yards, an average of 57 yards per game. Falon Lee is next highest with 24 carries for 95 yards, but no other running back has more than six carries through four games.

But, Torbush pointed out the Bucs have faced the nation’s top two-rated defenses and perhaps the nation’s two best defensive lines the last couple of weeks..

“We’ve seen the two best defenses in the country,” Torbush said. “Both of them are very physical, very athletic and they played well. Obviously, we’ve got to move the ball better than we have the last two weeks. The one thing we’ve done well is that we’ve not turned the ball over. But, we’ve got to put points on the board because you can’t win if you don’t score any points.”

VMI is noted for its passing game and preseason All-Southern Conference quarterback Al Cobb has completed 107 of 164 passes for 1,000 yards over four games. The Keydets also can tote the ball with freshman running back Daz Palmer gaining 206 yards, with a season-high 86 against Morehead State.

“Just because they have a good quarterback, you can’t go to sleep on the running game,” Torbush said. “They use the running game wisely and like to get going North to South. They’ve got a wide range of choices to choose from.”

Still, Torbush looks to his own offense as a key to slowing down the Keydets.

“Most good defenses don’t play a lot of defense,” Torbush said. “Right now, we’re playing more defense than we need to. As good as shape as we’re in, 4.8 (seconds in the 40-yard dash) becomes a 4.9 in the fourth quarter and you’re not able to run as fast as you are the first of the game. We just have to create more time of possession and more short third downs.”