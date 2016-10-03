Boone sweeps Science Hill in 1-AAA opener

Playing to honor teammate Kaylee Rabun, who died after a Sept. 10 car accident, the Lady ’Blazers swept Science Hill (25-18, 25-22, 22-18) in the opening match of the District 1-AAA volleyball tournament at Bobby Snyder Gym.

It was a balanced attack for Boone, which was led in scoring by a trio of seniors and a junior. Mackenzie Carrier had eight kills, followed by Sara Humphrey with seven kills and Lindsey Laughren and Kaitlyn Harville with six apiece.

“Every time we play, we do it for Kaylee and we want to honor her,” Laughren said. “All of us know every time we’re trying to score, we’re backing each other and are going to stand with each other. We didn’t want to see our season come to an end. We fought way too hard to end it.”

The Lady ’Blazers took early command of the third set to end any chance of that happening. It came after Boone rallied to take a tightly-contested second set, which Science Hill had led the majority of.

“I’m very proud of them. They came out ready to play,” Boone coach Chelsea Spivey said about her players. “Science Hill came out with a lot of fight, but we came out with a lot of fight too. We knew to get to the second round, we had to take care of the first game.”

On the defensive side, Carrier had 18 digs, followed by Whitney Sams with 16 digs.

Makayla Ledford offered an all-around effort of 30 assists, 10 digs, three kills and two aces.

Other stats included two blocks for Humphrey and five digs for Harville. Jaycie Jenkins provided five kills and four digs.

“All of our hitters are producing offense right now,” Spivey said. “Our setters have done a good job of picking up the 5-1 and spreading around the offense.”

Science Hill, which showed significant improvement towards the end of the season, was led by senior Meredith Fullbright with seven kills and six blocks.

Caitlin Crockett had six kills and Abby Stout ended with five.

Other leaders for the Lady ’Toppers included Chloe Foster with 18 assists and Riley Layton and Alexis Whiteside with 12 and 10 digs, respectively.

“I’m just glad they fought for it,” Science Hill coach Christina Maiden said. “I truly felt they fought as hard as they could. The second game and third game we got a little frustrated when they got the lead. But overall, we fought tonight and you want to end the season playing as hard as you can.”

Volunteer 3, David Crockett 1

The No. 6 seed Lady Falcons recovered from losing the first set to take the next three against the No. 3 seed Lady Pioneers, who were without senior libero Bree Lawson who was in the hospital.

Addi Rowe led Crockett with 14 kills, 13 digs and three aces. Kara Weems finished with eight kills, while Sydney Fox had 17 assists.

Bekah Copas tallied nine digs and four aces in the season-ending loss.

“Our goal this year was to do better than we did last year and we did,” Crockett coach Amy Pleasant said. “But, I know we could have done better. We had a lot of young players, only three seniors and we struggle with stuff that doesn’t have anything to do with volleyball. That’s our biggest thing. But this summer, we’re going to try to find our voice and hopefully it will work out.”