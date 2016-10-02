Torbush sees potential after opening stretch

But, East Tennessee State football coach Carl Torbush knows the rest of the way won’t be any tougher than the opening stretch.

The Bucs opened as a 26-point underdog against Western Carolina, but shocked the Catamounts with a 34-31 win in front of a record crowd at Bristol Motor Speedway.

A pair of teams with league’s top two defenses followed.

The Bucs were shut out 31-0 at Wofford and then lost 37-7 to No. 3 Chattanooga on Saturday at home.

“The last three weeks, we’ve played three of the top teams in the SoCon,” Torbush said. “It’s been a little frustrating and I told our guys we have to learn to play with composure when things aren’t going our way. Obviously (against Chattanooga), they didn’t go our way.”

The Bucs (2-2) came out strong on their opening drive. They drove from their own 22 to the Chattanooga 37 before the Mocs’ Trevor Wright ended the scoring threat with an interception at the 13-yard line.

It made for a frustrating day for starting quarterback Austin Herink, who completed 11 of 19 passes, but just for 40 yards. The Chattanooga defense was particularly effective in not giving up yards after the catch.

Still, ETSU trailed just 3-0 at the end of one quarter.

“We made some plays which got us in trouble,” Torbush said. But, we had some plays to get us excited. If we play like we did the first quarter and a half, we have a chance to get where we want to be.”

The Bucs had more trouble moving the ball over the rest of the game and ended with just 132 yards of total offense. However, there were just a handful of negative-yardage plays and on the other side of the ball, the ETSU defense gave up only two plays of over 20 yards.

The longest play of the day actually came from the Bucs defensive unit, an 87-yard return after a fumble recovery by Daren Ardis in the fourth quarter.

Two plays later, the Bucs scored their lone touchdown an 11-yard pass from backup quarterback Nick Sexton to Dalton Ponchillia.

Although the outcome was settled at that point, Ponchillia felt it was important for the Bucs to put some points on the scoreboard.

“It was a good feeling for me and the team to end the game with a touchdown,” he said. “To not get shut out, that really helps an offense when you start looking forward to the next week.”

On the defensive side, Dylan Weigel continued to perform at a high level with 12 tackles. Kahlil Mitchell had nine tackles, followed by Keanu James with eight and a trio of players — Paul Hunter, Tavian Lott and River Boruff — with six.

But, Chattanooga did what it needed offensively. The Mocs averaged a solid 4.6 yards per rushing play and controlled the time of possession.

They were 4-of-12 on third-down conversions and 3-of-4 on fourth downs. Most importantly, they didn’t let opportunities pass them by, scoring in five of six visits to the red zone.

After the game, Torbush was complimentary of the job which coach Ross Huesman has done with the Chattanooga program. The Mocs have won three straight Southern Conference championships and have won FCS playoff games each of the last two seasons.

But with the way ETSU started, Torbush was able to see some potential with his own team which plays at VMI next Saturday.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for their program,” Torbush said. “They’re where we need to get to if we are going to compete for a SoCon championship and be a top-10 FCS football team. We’ve got a ways to go, but all of us can see we’re not that far away.”