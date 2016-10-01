Defense rests, case closed for Mocs

Chattanooga's defense, the top-ranked unit in the country, took on a struggling East Tennessee State University offense. The result was predictable.

The Mocs rolled to a 37-7 Southern Conference football victory at Kermit Tipton Stadium, holding ETSU to 132 total yards in the process.

"They're a good football team," ETSU tackle Matt Brewer said. "They've got good players and good athletes. They're really good with their technique."

Just when it appeared ETSU was on its way to being shut out in back-to-back games for the first time since 1951, Daren Ardis scooped up a fumble and returned it 87 yards.

Even though Ardis' play tied the school record for longest fumble return, he didn't score. He was caught and tackled as he tried to make a cut, and he wasn't happy about it.

"I was real ticked off," Ardis said. "I'm one of the fastest people on the team. I wasn't expecting to get caught."

A couple of plays later, Bucs backup quarterback Nick Sexton hit Dalton Ponchillia on an 11-yard touchdown pass.

"It was a good feeling," Ponchillia said. "It just helps the momentum and the vibe of the game. Getting shut out really takes a beating on the offense, so that will help us move forward next week."

Ponchillia's touchdown represented the Bucs' first points since the final minutes of the Western Carolina game at Bristol Motor Speedway. They had given up 69 points between scores.

After driving to the Chattanooga 37-yard line on their first drive, the Bucs didn't get back into Mocs territory until Ardis' fumble return set them up in prime position.

Chattanooga, ranked third in the national FCS poll, had been allowing 8.8 points per game, tops in the country.

"We played a good team," ETSU linebacker Dylan Weigel said. "They're big, strong and fast ... everything we expected them to be.

"We can't let these last two games define our season."

— — —

Weigel has played in 15 college games and has reached double digits in tackles 11 times. He had 12 on Saturday.

Kahlil Mitchell was second on the team with nine tackles.

— — —

ETSU was playing without two key defensive starters who were out with injuries. Defensive end Nasir Player missed his second consecutive game while safety Ryan Powers was also out. Powers was injured in the previous week's loss to Wofford.

— — —

Jason Maduafokwa sacked Chattanooga quarterback Alejandro Bennifield in the first quarter. It was the third sack of the season for the red-shirt freshman defensive end from Seymour.

— — —

Former Science Hill lineman Malcolm White is the Mocs' starting left tackle. The red-shirt freshman is 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds.

— — —

The Bucs trailed 3-0 after the first quarter. They have yet to score in the opening quarter this season.

— — —

Tavian Lott picked off a Bennifield pass in the end zone late in the second quarter to thwart a Mocs drive. It was ETSU's first interception of the season.

Lott, who led the Bucs last year with two interceptions, began the year on the Senior Bowl watch list.

— — —

Chattanooga's Trevor Wright, a defensive back from Greeneville, intercepted a pass from ETSU quarterback Austin Herink to end the Bucs' first drive. It was Herink's first interception of the season.

— — —

Chattanooga kicker Henrique Ribeiro showed a good leg all day. In addition to making a 52-yard field goal to open the scoring, he consistently kicked off into and through the end zone for touchbacks.

Ribeiro, a preseason All-SoCon and All-American selection, missed an extra point late in the game. He also punted twice for a 49.5-yard average.

He is on the Fred Mitchell Award watch list, as is ETSU kicker JJ Jerman.

— — —

Jerman is still the only SoCon kicker who hasn't missed this season. He got only one chance Saturday, making an extra point.

The sophomore has made all 29 extra points to start his career. He's also 4 for 4 on field goals this season.

— — —

ETSU is still perfect scoring points in the red zone this season, thanks to Sexton's touchdown pass.

— — —

Through four games, ETSU's longest punt return is four yards. The team's average on four punt returns this season is 0.0 yards per attempt.

— — —

Saturday's attendance was announced at 7,411.

— — —

Up next for the Bucs is a date at Virginia Military Institute on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

ETSU has won seven in a row against the Keydets. The last meeting was a 35-21 victory in 2003.