Chattanooga stifles Bucs

There was little bend at all in the Chattanooga defense.

The Moccasins limited East Tennessee State to no plays longer than 12 yards in a 37-7 victory on Saturday at Kermit Tipton Stadium.

Chattanooga (4-0), ranked No. 3 in the latest FCS coaches poll, held the Bucs (2-2) to just 11 first downs and 132 total yards.

“They’re a good football team, no question about that,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. “I thought our kids competed well and the first quarter and a half, we looked really good. After that, we self-destructed on a few plays especially on third downs.

“We’re not that far away. You just can’t make mistakes when you play a team like this. The last three weeks, we’ve played three of the best teams in the Southern Conference.”

The Mocs scored on the game’s opening drive as Henrique Riberio booted a 52-yard field goal.

But ETSU stayed right with them the rest of the first quarter.

The score remained 3-0 as the Bucs took their only drive into Chattanooga territory. Mocs defensive back Trevor Wright, a former Greeneville High School standout, ended the scoring threat when he intercepted ETSU quarterback Austin Herink’s pass at the 13-yard line.

“It was fun to come back home and play in front of some of my hometown fans,” Wright said. “And, I have a lot of friends on ETSU’s team. It felt good to get that interception in this place and to start the defense off good.”

It also kick-started Chattanooga’s offense.

After regaining possession, the Mocs wasted little time making a 10-0 game.

Alejandro Bennifield’s 47-yard pass to James Stovall was the big play on a six-play, 81-yard drive, capped off by Derrick Craine’s one-yard touchdown run.

Craine was far from done, and he ended with 19 carries for 63 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a key reception in the second quarter which led to a three-possession lead for Chattanooga..

Facing a 3rd-and-10 at the Bucs 25, Craine caught a screen pass and then broke a tackle to gain 12 yards and convert the down.

Just two plays later, Richardre Bagely scored on a two-yard run to give the Mocs a 17-0 lead, which they took into the half.

“He gets that first down and that puts them up 17-nothing so that was a big play in the ball game,” Torbush said. “But, I can pick out six or seven plays which got that score like it was.”

The Mocs took advantage of excellent field position in the third quarter, going 23 yards in six plays with Craine’s two-yard touchdown run.

A costly fumble put the ball on the ETSU 1. Craine scored this third touchdown run on the next play.

Chattanooga looked to add more to the lead in the fourth quarter, but Alex Trotter fumbled at the Buccaneer 1. Daren Ardus picked up the ball for an 87-yard fumble return, which was the longest in school history.

Two plays later, ETSU backup quarterback Nick Sexton hit Dalton Ponchillia on a slant pattern for an 11-yard touchdown pass.

Chattanooga’s Kyle Nalls scored on a one-yard touchdown with two minutes left for the game’s final score.

Ponchillia had three catches for 23 yards to lead a ETSU passing attack which produced just 51 yards.

“We knew we needed to come out of halftime and establish some offense,” Ponchillia said. “But, we still struggled to do that. We’ve faced two great defenses the last two weeks. Offensively, we had a great game plan. We knew what they were going to do. We just didn’t perform to the best of our abilities and they did what they do soundly.”

Jajuan Stinson was the Bucs’ leading rusher with 11 carries for 39 yarss, while the defense was led by Dylan Weigel with 12 tackles. Kahlil Mitchell racked up nine tackles and Keanu James followed with eight.

ETSU will go on the road at VMI next Saturday, while the Mocs will host Mercer.