Burns scorches 'Toppers in loss to Hawks

Burns made it to the end zone three times and some early mistakes cost Science Hill in a 23-7 loss to the Hawks.

“We made a whole lot of mistakes early. They've got a lot of good players,” Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter said. “The turnovers we made in the first quarter, in the red zone, we left points there and that really hurt us.”

Hardin Valley scored the game’s final 23 points starting with a touchdown that tied the game with eight minutes left in the first half. The final six yards came on a scoring pass from Gavin Greene to Burns.

After going three-and-out on their first couple of drives, the Hawks finally got some first downs on the scoring drive. For the game, Hardin Valley converted seven times on 13 third-down plays.

Burns added a two-yard scoring run with 15 seconds before halftime. His final score was a four-yard run early in the fourth. The senior running back had a dozen carries for 50 yards and the three TDs.

After two unsuccessful drives that ended in turnovers, Science Hill used a short field to score the game’s first touchdown. The six-play drive was capped by Canaan Mackie's three-yard touchdown run over the left side.

Mackie led the 'Topper offense with 93 yards on a dozen carries. Eight Hilltoppers combined to rush 37 times for 130 yards.

Science Hill had the ball inside the Hawks’ five on the first drive, but a fumble gave the ball back to Hardin Valley. The next time the Hilltoppers went on offense, Jaylan Adams had his pass intercepted by Thomas Clay.

The Hilltoppers helped the Hawks’ cause later in the second quarter. Quinn Boyle was lined up to punt on Science Hill's four when the snap went over his head. Boyle recovered the ball and ran along the back of the end zone where Chris Barnes tackled him for the safety.

Through the air, the Hilltoppers’ duo of Adams and Jake Blankenship combined to go 12-for-20 and 119 yards. Tate Overbay hauled in five catches for 66 yards.

Science Hill had three fumbles, but only lost the one to the other side.

Hardin Valley also got 24 carries for 155 yards from Aaron Dykes. The Hawks totaled 195 rushing yards. They had 13 total yards in the first quarter and 200 the rest of the game. In comparison, Science Hill posted 85 yards in the opening 12 minutes and 164 yards after that.

Next for the Hilltoppers (3-3) will be the start of a two-game road swing next Friday at William Blount. Science Hill enters that league contest with an 0-3 region mark.

Hardin Valley returns to Knox County to face Jefferson County with a 4-2 mark and a 2-1 record in the conference.