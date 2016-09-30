Crockett, Unicoi get needed wins

Hill was a workhorse for the Pioneers. He had 44 carries for 246 yards. He had three touchdowns in the first quarter when Crockett raced out to a 22-0 lead.

The lead was 25-0 before the Fighting Cocks scored with one second left in the second quarter.

Leading 25-12, Crockett’s Zeb Holland went up the middle on a 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Crockett was driving for another score when Cocke County’s Keshaun Hurst took an interception return 98 yards for a touchdown.

The Pioneers wouldn’t be denied on the next drive with Hill’s four-yard touchdown run.

Freshman quarterback Cade Larkins had 64 passing yards with Jacob Miller making four catches for 44 yards.

Unicoi County 42, Chuckey-Doak 10

ERWIN — Quarterback Kendrick Williams completed 9 of 13 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns, Drew Rice got his first win as Unicoi County head coach.

Nick Fender had 12 rushes for 76 yards and he also caught a 25-yard touchdown pass. Shaddon Peavyhouse was the leading receiver with three catches for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Michael Howell made a pair of catches for 65 yards and a touchdown, and Dylan Lewis hauled in a 56-yard touchdown catch.

Dylon Burgess led the Blue Devils defensively with eight tackles.

Greeneville 49, Grainger 6

RUTLEDGE — Cade Ballard completed 13 of 15 passes for 272 yards and five touchdowns as the Greene Devils romped past the Grizzlies.

Ballard also had three rushes for 43 yards and another touchdown. Seth Crawford was his favorite target with six catches for 141 yards and three touchdowns. Donavan Barner added more run support with eight carries for 49 yards.

Maryville 56, Dobyns-Bennett 34

KINGSPORT — The Indians stayed with the Rebels in the early going, tied 14-14 in the second quarter before Maryville pulled away.

State champion sprinter Bryce Barrett had two rushing touchdowns, including one of 67 yards for Dobyns-Bennett. Senior quarterback had a two-yard touchdown run and he hit Dee Williams on a late touchdown strike.

Jackson Wallace also had a one-yard touchdown run for the Indians, who actually had one more first down (21-20) and 18 more rushing yards than the Rebels.

Johnson County 21, Claiborne 12

TAZEWELL — Nathan Arnold hit 8 of 9 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Longhorns over the Bulldogs.

Arnold hit Shane Greer on a 76-yard pass in the early going to give Johnson County the lead and then hit Greer on a 61-yard touchdown on the final play of the third quarter.

Jimmy Brown recovered a fumble in Claiborne territory, leading to a 13-yard pass from Arnold to Logan Potter. Arnold then ran in the final touchdown for 16 yards and hit Bud Icenhour on the two-point conversion play.

South Greene 42, Cosby 11

COSBY — Nathan Hall accounted for four touchdowns, including an 81-yard pass reception from Levi Myers and a 36-yard run to lead the Rebels over the Eagles. Derick Howlett scored the other two touchdowns for South Greene.

Cloudland 72, Unaka 6

ROAN MOUNTAIN — Noah Arnett, the area’s leading rusher, had 11 carries for 157 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Highlanders to the blowout win over the Rangers.

Quarterback Preston Benfield had a 26-yard touchdown run and a passing touchdown. Malachi Benfield had a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Besides the Benfield combination, the Blairs also contributed to the Highlanders victory.

Hunter Blair had four carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns, while Josh Blair had two carries for 61 yards.

Defensive end Jason Potter recovered a fumble in the end zone for another Cloudland score.

Dakota Gallimore had 71-yard kickoff return for Unaka’s lone score.

Trinity Academy 49, Southlake Christian (N.C.) 28

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Knights had strong efforts in all three phases of the game.

Raequan Jordan led the offense with eight rushes for 125 yards. Terence Previllon had 13 tackles for the defense and on special teams, David Arthur had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.