Elizabethton officials meet with top Twins management

The officials flew to Minnesota in the Bank of Tennessee corporate jet. Chief Executive Officer Bill Greene flew with them and provided use of the plane.

The trip was taken because of concerns the Twins may end their 43-year association with Elizabethton if major upgrades and not made to the city-owned Joe O’Brien Field, the home field of the Elizabethton Twins.

Alexander said the talk on Tuesday included Twins president Dave St. Peter and lasted for about two hours. Even though most of the top leadership was at the meeting, Alexander said the Twins will not make a final decision until their empty general manager position is filled. The mayor said that slot should be filled in 30 to 60 days.

“It makes sense that the Twins don’t want to make any decisions like that until the general manager is on board,” said Mike Mains, general manager of the Elizabethton Twins. Mains was in the meeting with Alexander. Despite the vacancy, Mains said the Twins have historically had one of the most stable front offices in baseball and have always made sound decisions.

In addition to St. Peter, Mains said other top levels of the Twins who attended the meeting included Kip Elliott, chief financial officer; Rob Anthony, acting general manager; and Brad Stell, director of minor league operations.

Both Alexander and Mains said it was apparent the Twins wanted to keep their long relationship with Elizabethton.

“By giving us two whole hours to meet with them at this busy time shows their interest in staying in Elizabethton another 43 years,” Alexander said.

Mains said once the general manager is in place, the improvements to Joe O’Brien can be finalized.

The improvements the Twins initially asked for six months ago included new locker rooms for both the home and visiting teams and an upgrade for the grandstands. Costs could go as high as $2 million for the renovations.

“Once we see what the new general manager wants, and get a final decision, we can approach some of our supporters about what is needed,” Mains said.

The city had proposed doing the renovations over the next three years, but Alexander said the Twins management did not want the project extended over such a long period.

The Twins also provided the Elizabethton delegation with a tour of the Twins’ facilities. Alexander said they were impressive and emphasized why the management wanted upgrades at the minor league level.

The tour provided Mains with an appreciation of why the Twins’ relationship with Elizabethton is so strong.

“As we walked through, I saw the names of so many players who started in Elizabethton,” Mains said. The names include such stars as Joe Mauer. Even names of players who long since retired are prominent at Target Field, such as Kirby Puckett.