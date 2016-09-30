Russell, Cyclones storm past Pigeon Forge

Corey Russell took the opening kickoff back 91 yards for a touchdown, and the Cyclones didn't let up while building a 40-point halftime lead. The final score was 47-7 in a Region 1-3A football contest Friday night at Whaley Field.

The Cyclones improved to 3-0 in league play and 5-1 overall.

"I think it speaks volumes about our kids, the focus we wanted to have, coming down here and the long trip, and wanting to be mentally prepared," said Cyclones' head coach Shawn Witten. "We've made some strides over the last three weeks. We've got a great bunch of kids."

After Russell shocked the Tigers, Elizabethton receiver Conner Johnson and quarterback Carter Everett got in the mix. Everett hit Johnson with a 5-yard scoring strike, and later found him all alone for a 65-yard bomb to make it 21-0, still in the first quarter.

"I saw in warmups Carter was really on, so we wanted to come out and hit the passing game early," said Witten.

Everett struck again, this time tossing a quick strike to Jacob Turner. The senior used his speed to turn the short pass into a 42-yard touchdown.

"Jacob at that inside slot position has really given us some balance," said Witten. "The more people we can get involved, the better we're going to be."

Everett would finish 11 of 16 passing for 229 yards and four touchdowns. Johnson totaled six receptions for 132 yards.

A lot of the credit for those numbers goes to a more-than-just-sturdy offensive line.

"We've been together a long time, and we've got a pretty good unit," said Russell Carter. "We've all stepped in and got it done."

Carter said playmakers like Russell make things easier for the offensive line.

"He's amazing," said Carter. "If we can get him five yards down the field, he can do the rest. He's really good."

Russell once again hurt the Tigers with a special teams play. He faked a punt, and ran 54 yards for a touchdown.

"I didn't even think he was going to get the first down," said Witten. "He was a turf blade away from going out of bounds."

Before the first half was over, Russell scored from eight yards out on a fourth-down run. Russell finished with 13 carries for 124 yards, caught a pass for 15 yards, and had 123 yards on a pair of kickoff returns to total 262 all-purpose yards.

Keelan Hall got into the scoring column in the third quarter, catching a 26-yard touchdown toss from Everett.

Elizabethton outgained Pigeon Forge, 377-198.

"Offensively we're starting to find a groove a little," said Witten. "And defensively our inside guys continued to play well, and I thought Nestor Grubb made some big hits. Him and Sam Siepert continue to grow, and that's big for us."

Lineman Cameron Coleman said the defensive performance was built with a simple formula of teamwork.

"We all played together as a unit," said Coleman. "Defensive-wise we just shut them down completely. Nobody has really been able to run the football on us."

With time ticking away in the fourth quarter and a running clock, Sammy Gonzalez got the Tigers on the board with a 4-yard scoring run.

Elizabethton plays host to Claiborne next Friday.