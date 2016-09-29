UH, Elizabethton again battle to 0-0 tie

But after the whistle sounded to signal the end of a scoreless tie between the Lady Junior Bucs and the Lady Cyclones at Civitan Park, it was last Thursday’s game between Elizabethton and Sullivan South that loomed large.

The Lady Cyclones had a 4-0 lead on the Lady Rebels last week before a pair of late goals made the final margin 4-2, giving the goal differential advantage to UH and essentially making Thursday’s tie a victory for the Lady Junior Bucs.

After playing to a 1-1 draw against UH earlier this season, Elizabethton is now 6-0-2 in league play after completing all of their district games. UH is 4-0-2, but their remaining games are against Happy Valley and Unicoi County, two teams the Lady Junior Bucs beat by a combined score of 24-0 earlier in the season.

“We’ll pray for an upset, but that’s why in that game against South when we were up 4-0 and gave away two goals late, I wasn’t happy,” Elizabethton coach Bill McClay said. “Because at that point, we had the tiebreaker. Knowing this game was going to be tight, all we would have had to do was come in here and get a tie.”

After playing twice, Elizabethton and UH seem to be as even as two teams can be. In Thursday’s game, the Lady Cyclones showed flashes in the first half, forcing UH goalkeeper Elizabeth Burns to make a few acrobatic saves.

Once the second half started, however, the Junior Bucs dominated possession and were able to get some excellent looks at the goal as the half wore on. The best look came in the waning moments when Annika Oiler got the ball on her foot with some space inside the box but fired her shot over the crossbar.

To be fair, the rain that had soaked the pitch by that point made the footing dodgy and the ball slick, making Oiler’s chance anything but a chip shot. After that close call, Elizabethton was able to make a few pushes into UH territory, but eventually time ran out on the Lady Cyclones.

Burns didn’t begin the season as UH’s starting goalkeeper, but she’s settled into the role nicely over the last few weeks. Elizabethton’s Linda Espino, on the other hand, has been guarding the woodwork for about a week and came up huge under pressure on Thursday.

Even though the result benefitted his team, UH coach Dan Almond didn’t see Thursday’s tie as a win. He expects to see the Lady Cyclones again in the title game of the district tournament and is hopeful that his squad can come out on top.

“To be honest, that’s a really good team we played tonight, so I’m proud of the effort,” he said. “Nobody’s happy with a 0-0 tie, but we’ll probably see them in the playoffs and we’re looking forward to it.”

After a pair of ties, odds are good that a third installment of this rivalry will come in the district tournament, this time with the closure that can only come with a clear-cut result.

“It may come down to 110 minutes and penalty kicks,” said McClay.