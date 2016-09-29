Hilltoppers want home field to be more of an advantage

Those things are usually a given for Science Hill football, but are areas this year's team needs some improvement, said head coach Stacy Carter as his team prepares to play host to Hardin Valley on Friday night.

“The big thing is we want to get back to what we were doing a couple of weeks earlier,” said Carter. “We want to get more focused. It's kind of strange because it has been the two home games. For the rest of it we were pretty focused. Even in the Maryville game that got away in the third quarter, we were very focused at first.”

With kickoff set for 7:30 in the Region 1-6A contest, Carter said he's considered changing a few routines.

“Maybe we will change our (pregame) schedule, and maybe that will help us some,” said Carter, whose team is still looking for its first league win.

Another area that needs to get better is health.

“We were banged up last week,” said Carter. “We still have a few people missing.”

Hardin Valley comes into the contest with a record of 1-1 in league play, and 3-2 overall. Carter, whose team is 0-2 in the conference and 3-2 overall, said there is one thing the Hawks will bring to Tipton Stadium.

“They always have athletes,” said Carter. “They’re good in everything: baseball, soccer, whatever. They have a lot of good players. And (head coach) Wes Jones does a good job.”

Senior quarterback Gavin Greene has thrown for 562 yards on the season with four touchdown tosses, but has been picked off five times. The leading rusher is junior Aaron Dykes (544 yards with an 8.8 per-carry average and seven scores) while senior Thomas Clay has 17 catches for 370 yards and four touchdowns.

Senior linebacker Rook Landers is a force on defense with 61 tackles, including seven for loss and two sacks. Landers also has two interceptions.

Carter said there are no remaining games where the Hilltoppers can feel overly comfortable.

“I look at the games we have left, and if we play well we’ve got a chance to win,” he said. “If we play average or not good, there’s a good chance we could lose. It could go either way.”

In other Region 1-6A contests, Dobyns-Bennett plays host to Maryville, Bradley Central visits Knox Bearden, and Jefferson County is the home team against William Blount.

Maryville (3-0, 6-0) at Dobyns-Bennett (1-1, 3-2)

As usual, the Rebels are clicking along. They’re averaging 41 points per game while surrendering only 16 a contest.

However, Maryville has two games where it gave up 29 points. So being at home and having its own good offense (34 points per game), the Indians can enter with some confidence.