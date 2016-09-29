Happy Valley, Hampton clash with offensive attitudes

And it’s an undefeated showdown of Carter County rivals.

In one corner is Hampton, steeped in playoff tradition and coming off a Class 2A state semifinal appearance. In the other corner is Happy Valley, the new kids on the block in Region 1-2A but a school finally playing against teams on its own level enrollment-wise.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 at Hampton’s Campbell Stadium.

The key matchup is Hampton’s rugged ground game against the Warriors’ sturdy defensive wall. The Bulldogs’ Adam McClain (972 yards rushing, 16 touchdowns and eight 2-point conversions) and Hunter Davenport (556 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns) will put the Warriors’ defensive front — which is part of the state’s No. 3-ranked unit at 4.8 points per game — to the test.

“Our front has been playing very well,” said Happy Valley head coach Jason Jarrett. “I believe our defensive coordinator, Greg Hyder, is the best this side of the Mississippi. He always puts good game plans together, and all of the defensive coaches do a really good job.

“We will have to get off blocks and fill gaps. We can’t leave gaps open. Their front is very physical. We’ve got to eliminate as many seams on defense as possible.”

Austin Hicks is Happy Valley’s top tackler with 55. Skylar Hyatt has three interceptions.

Hampton is averaging 51.6 points per game, and one of only two teams better across the state than the Bulldogs is Happy Valley at 54.8 per contest. So the Bulldogs will have to meet the Warriors’ offensive challenge, which is led by one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the state. Sage Haun has completed 30 of 36 passes for 83.3 percent with 509 yards, 11 touchdowns, and just one interception.

“Happy Valley is a senior-laden team with a lot of good players,” said Hampton head coach Michael Lunsford. “They have playmakers at every position. A major key is we will have to tackle well. They are very explosive on offense. We can’t give them easy scores.”

Included in the playmaker mix for Happy Valley are Dustun Sams (304 yards rushing and six scores), Austin Hicks (290 yards rushing and five scores), Dylan Street (262 yards rushing and nine total scores), Skylar Hyatt (157 yards receiving and five touchdowns) and Brayden Sams (148 yards receiving and four scores).

It’s shaping up to be a dandy, and the atmosphere should resemble a playoff game.

“I expect a packed house and two football teams that know each other very well,” said Lunsford.

Leading the Region 1-5A schedule is Daniel Boone hitting the road to battle Sevier County. Also, David Crockett plays host to Cocke County.

In Region 1-4A contests, Sullivan East plays host to Volunteer, Greeneville is at Grainger, Sullivan South visits Sullivan Central, and Cherokee plays host to Seymour.

In Region 1-1A, Cloudland is at home to take on Unaka.

Daniel Boone (1-0, 3-2) at Sevier County (1-1, 1-5)

Despite the Smoky Bears’ record, this is the kind of game that would enhance the Trailblazers’ look to other league teams.

It’s a challenge with Sevier’s wide-open approach on offense.

“Sevier County is very athletic, and a very good offensive team that will run two quarterbacks at you and throw it all over the field,” said Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins. “They have had their share of bad luck with turnovers. We need a consistent pass rush, and communication will be huge. They will go faster than any of our opponents so far.

“We will have to play physical on both sides of the ball. And offensively we need to be more consistent finishing drives.”

Cocke County (0-2, 1-5) at David Crockett (0-1, 1-4)

This could be the turning-point game for the Pioneers. A win could spur them into playoff contention while a loss would make it more difficult to entertain postseason thoughts.

Freshman quarterback Cade Larkins is finding his groove, moving his season yardage total to 514. Senior T.K. Hill has rushed for 392 yards.

Volunteer (1-1, 3-2) at Sullivan East (2-1, 4-1)

The Patriots changed their season fortunes with last week’s overtime win over Seymour. However, a slip here would erase just about all of what was previously built.

East running back Matt Nixon has totaled 550 yards and nine touchdowns on the season.

Unaka (1-0, 1-5) at Cloudland (2-0, 2-4)

The Highlanders can wrap up a tie for the top spot in Region 1-1A with a win over the Rangers.

Cloudland running back Noah Arnett has rushed for 1,047 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.