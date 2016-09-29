Cyclones ready for long league journey

It was against Pigeon Forge, and even though the Tigers have struggled to a 1-4 start this season they are at home for Friday night’s contest and just a game behind the Cyclones in the league standings.

“I’m kind of surprised they’ve only won one game, just by watching them on film and their execution, and the way their kids play hard,” said Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten, whose team is 2-0 in league play and 4-1 overall. “They especially look good offensively. And Coach (Scott) Meadows has a great track record wherever he has been.

“And our game was close last year. We didn’t really close it out the way we were supposed to.”

Kickoff is set for 7:30. In other Region 1-3A games, Unicoi County plays host to Chuckey-Doak, Johnson County travels to face Claiborne, and Northview Academy is at West Greene.

Witten said his players like the idea of traveling to Pigeon Forge, which may be the longest trip for a conference game in the history of Elizabethton football.

“I think the kids are really excited about it,” said Witten. “I think Pigeon Forge has a great stadium and a great atmosphere. And Pigeon Forge is a scrappy enough and competitive enough bunch to really challenge us.

“I want the kids to approach it like a playoff-type game, take care of business and see how mentally sharp we can be. On a long trip, you have to get ready and stay focused for as many distractions as you can.”

Junior running back Colby Manis and senior quarterback Dawson Day lead the way offensively for the Tigers (1-1, 1-4). Manis has gained over 500 yards rushing and has added close to double-digit touchdowns for season.

“They do so many offensive sets,” said Witten. “I think defensively we need to get our secondary people ready to adjust to the formation looks you get.”

Elizabethton’s Corey Russell is coming off a performance in a 51-21 win over Tennessee High where the sophomore had 342 all-purpose yards, including 240 rushing. He also scored four touchdowns.

The Cyclones have added a new weapon by moving Jacob Turner to receiver, where he caught a pair of touchdown passes last week and complemented Conner Johnson’s already established threat. Witten said he also likes what he is seeing from Evan Perkins in the slot.

“Evan Perkins continues to grow and show some toughness,” said Witten.

Chuckey-Doak (1-1, 2-3) at Unicoi County (1-1, 2-3)

It’s bounce-back week for the Blue Devils as Drew Rice will be in the role as full-time head coach for the first game after the Sept. 16 loss to Elizabethton with interim status.

A bye week followed that game for Unicoi, which hopes to continue an air assault that has produced almost 1,000 yards on the season. The Black Knights were vulnerable to passing in a recent loss to Johnson County.

Johnson County (1-1, 2-3) at Claiborne (0-2, 2-3)

A brutal early season schedule left the Longhorns licking their wounds, but they’ve won two in a role and enter this week in the favorite role.

Quarterback Nathan Arnold is the area’s top passer with 1,009 yards on the season. He also has eight touchdown passes with just one interception.