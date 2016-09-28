Defense can't be ignored for HV-Hampton showdown

Offense has the numbers and the attention of Happy Valley and Hampton football fans, but defense is still a keyword as these teams prepare for a showdown of undefeated teams Friday night.

In fact, Warriors' head coach Jason Jarrett said he wouldn't be surprised if it's defense that decides the outcome.

“If you look back at tradition for a lot of different schools, whether it’s NCAA football or whatever, when you have two offenses that score and put up pretty good numbers, like we've been blessed to do here and Hampton has been able to do, a lot of times it boils down to a defensive game — completely different than the expectations,” said Jarrett. “I feel like the defense that plays the best on Friday night is going to be the winning team.”

One reason some people believe Happy Valley has a shot at beating Hampton is a defensive unit as stingy as the offense has been prolific. Key members of the defense include linebackers Austin Hicks and Dylan Townsend.

Hicks said he understands it will be an electric evening.

“It's going to be nerve wracking,” said Hicks. “It's a different environment. We can already feel it from last week. It's going to be tough, but we've got to keep our mind on 1-0 at the end of the week. Definitely things are changing in the hallways at school. The momentum in the county has grown, and you can see people getting fired up. It will be a really fun experience.”

And it's a decidedly different experience for a Warriors' team that hasn't traditionally been at the top of the conference standings. As for Hampton, Hicks said he understands the Bulldogs have been there and done that.

“Hampton is coming off a big season that they want to repeat again,” said Hicks. “We're new at it, so it's a little different for us. We definitely don't want to lose.

“It has been a long time since we've been 5-0, and it has been a long time since we beat Hampton and actually won a conference championship. It is just a game, and it is a regular season game, but there is a lot of hype and a lot of pressure for it because one of us is going to come out with a loss.”

However, said Hicks, Happy Valley knows Hampton's players and this isn’t the first head-to-head rodeo.

“This is a big game, but we’ve played against them ever since we were young,” said Hicks. “It's not any different. We will prepare the same way we prepare every week.”

Townsend said the Warriors’ defensive unit has been focusing on ways to stop the Bulldogs’ powerful offense, which ranks No. 2 in the state and features running backs Adam McClain and Hunter Davenport.

“We've practiced and worked hard, and tried to get better every day,” said Townsend. “We've tried to learn their offense, and will try to beat them at the end of the week.”

Townsend gave Jarrett a share of the credit for helping Happy Valley get to this point.

“Coach Jarrett has pushed not just me, but everybody on the team,” said Townsend. “He's a great guy, and I wouldn't want to play for anybody else besides Coach Jarrett. And he brought in a great coaching staff to help push us where we need to be.”

When things are said and done late Friday night, Jarrett said he hopes his players didn't let the experience sneak past them.

“One of the things I was writing down for my practice notes (Wednesday) was for them to enjoy the moment,” said Jarrett. “It's nice to see Happy Valley back in a big moment. We hope we will be able to handle it mentally, and I think they will. Our kids are hungry, and they’re ready for bigger and better things.”