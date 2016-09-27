Larson looking to add to big year

After all, whatever the driver of the No. 42 Ganassi Racing Chevrolet accomplishes from this point is a bonus.

Over the past five months, Larson has racked up one milestone after another.

He won the Sprint Showdown at Charlotte in May, scored a win in the Xfinity Series in June, won a NASCAR Truck Series race on dirt in July, won his first Cup Series race in August and qualified for his first Chase in September.

Now with October fast approaching, the 24-year-old driver has a chance to advance to the next round of the Chase Sunday at Dover. But his position is tenuous. He’s 12th, the final cut-off spot in the standings, and just five points ahead of Austin Dillon and teammate Jamie McMurray.

Besides Larson said it’s not really his style to dwell on the points.

“I don’t really feel the pressure,” he said. “I’m not really into the points racing. I just try to go out there every week and do my best.”

Larson knows what it’s like racing for championships. He was second in the 2011 USAC National Drivers Championship, and one year later, he won the NASCAR K&N Series East title. But, his formative years were more about winning big races.

He has victories in such open-wheel events as the Belleville Midget Nationals, the 4-Crown Nationals and the Turkey Night Grand Prix. He also teamed with McMurray and IndyCar champions Scott Dixon and Tony Kanaan to win the 2015 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

While he’s enjoyed success in so many types of cars from the sprint cars to sports cars and stock cars, he believes the Sprint Cup is the best racing series in the world.

“There is just so much talent in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series,” he said. “I truly believe we have the best drivers in the world. You see the competition. In a Formula One race, you have so much technology and the difference in qualifying times between first and fifth will be something like two seconds per lap. You see our series and it’s always much tighter than that.”

Larson has also found stiff competition in the Xfinity Series, particularly at Bristol. He has three runner-up finishes at Bristol, all to Kyle Busch. Still, Larson wishes Bristol had a date in the 10-race playoff.

“I wish one of the Chase races was at Bristol,” he said. “That’s my favorite track. But NASCAR has the schedule set for a while and it’s pretty tough to move around races like that. But the Bristol Night Race, there isn’t an atmosphere quite like that anywhere.”

It was the race which followed Bristol that Larson will always hold close to his heart. He scored a first Sprint Cup victory at Michigan, finally shedding the label of driver with enormous potential to now a series winner. A product of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program, the driver of Japanese-American heritage, is often mentioned when high-profile rides come open. But he says to not look for him to leave Ganassi’s team anytime soon.

“Chip Ganassi took a chance on me when I was a relatively unknown 19-year-old,” he said. “And I like the way Chip does things, the way the organization is set up. I have a great teammate in Jamie McMurray, who I feel is a great race car driver, a very underrated driver. It’s a good fit for me.”