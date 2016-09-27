Maupin, Byrd are big winners at Volunteer Speedway

Byrd wrapped up his third track championship in four seasons with a fifth-place finish.

He has an 84-point lead over second-place Gary Crittenden in the track standings with just one race to go. There is a maximum of 50 points a driver can earn on a given night.

As for Saturday’s racing action, Maupin drove his No. 3 Chevrolet to fast time among the 26 drivers qualifying. Once the race started, Maupin, the 2014 track champion, held off a number of second-place challengers for the win.

Jensen Ford of Jonesborough was among the first who challenged Maupin before being sidelined by a mechanical problem.

Others tried, but Maupin’s car was too strong. He took the checkered flag with Phillip Thompson taking the runner-up spot.

Bryson Dennis finished third, Josh Fields was fourth and Byrd rounded out the top five.

Johnson City driver Jackie Hughes finished eighth.

Byrd, who has three wins this season, will take a 426-342 lead over Crittenden into the season’s final race scheduled for Oct. 8.

Back to last Saturday, Barrett Lowe, the 26-year-old grandson of former Busch Series driver Boscoe Lowe, won a 30-lap feature for the Steel Head Late Model division.

Chris Chandler finished second, followed by Ellery Leake in third and Jonesborough driver Bobby Mays in fourth.

Chris Rickett of Morristown won for the sixth time this season in the Modified Street division.

The race was red flagged for an accident on lap 17 when Dale Reed’s car flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Reed suffered no major injuries in the wreck.

———

Elizabethton driver Carl Widener was the Sportsman winner last Saturday at the DER Bracket Series at Bristol Dragway.

Widener drove his Chevy down the drag strip at an 11.17 seconds elapsed time at 118.59 mph. The time was just a hundredth off his dial-in time as Widener stayed incredibly consistent all throughout eliminations.

It was a Justus family battle in the Trophy division as Scott Justus defeated Taylor Justus in the final round.

Other winners included: Jerry Turner (Motorcycle), Seth Street (Super Pro) and Ben Denton (Pro).

Ethan Ford of Jonesborough was among the weekend winners in the Junior Dragsters, taking the Division 2 victory on Sunday.

Brianna Bailey won Saturday’s Division 2 race and Carley Brown was the winner in Division 1. Carson Brown swept races for both days in Division 3.

———

Sawyer Phillips of Trade rode his Yamaha to a 250D class victory last Saturday at the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series at I-81 Motorsports Park.

Phillips also was the runner-up in the 125cc, 2-stroke division. Izak Dotson of Limestone earned a runner-up finish in the 450C division, while a pair of Bakersville, N.C., riders — Jeremy Buchanan and Malachi Staton — won ATV races.

Among the youngest riders, Colton Saults of Elizabethton and Carson Mullins of Piney Flats won on 51cc bikes, while Will Andrews of Hampton won the 85cc race for 9-13 year-olds.

The Hot Summer Nights Series will return to the Appalachian Fairgrounds this Saturday.