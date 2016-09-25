King captures Tennessee state title

King (8-1-1) landed a hard left uppercut and followed it up with a right hook for an early knockdown.

The referee soon stepped in to stop the fight.

“Roy went out and did everything we had been talking about,” trainer Scott Vance said. “He fought real well and it was great to see him win his first title.”

Robert Hall Jr., defended his Tennessee State Cruiserweight title with a first-round knockout of South Carolina veteran Dennis McKinney.

Hall, another Johnson City fighter, improved to 10-0 with seven knockouts. He landed a classic 1-2 combination of a hard left jab and a right cross to end the fight in just 40 seconds.

“We thought it might go the distance, but Robert got the quick knockout,” Vance said. “The guy he fought, he’s fought on ESPN a few times. He told Robert that he’s going to be a star.”

A fight involving Hampton fighter Adam Townsend had to be scratched because of problems with a Mixed Martial Arts contract.

Avious Griffin, a Chattanooga boxer now fighting out of Johnson City, won by a third-round TKO over South Carolina fighter Kevin Cooper. Griffin knocked him down five times over three rounds before the fight was stopped.