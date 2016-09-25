Bucs about to face another challenge

That’s easy to say when you’re winning. Now the East Tennessee State University football team puts that mantra to the test for real.

The Bucs didn’t get too carried away after their 2-0 start that surprised the entire Southern Conference, and it will be interesting to see how they react after a 31-0 loss at Wofford.

“I think we’ll chalk this up, go watch the film and get better,” ETSU quarterback Austin Herink said. “We’re going to see some of the best teams in the country this year. The Southern Conference is a great conference. I’ll use that in film and try to get better.”

Against Wofford, the Bucs rushed for negative seven yards, finished with 76 total yards and managed five just first downs.

Their longest run of the game was five yards. Wofford sacked ETSU quarterbacks four times and pressured them a lot more than that.

“The thing they showed us on defense was those big old guys up front, that front four, doing the same thing they’ve done the last three weeks, that vertical push and knocking that pocket back,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said.

“This is big boy football. This is SoCon football, which in my opinion is one of the best FCS conferences in the country.”

It doesn’t get any easier for ETSU as Chattanooga is coming to town this Saturday. The Mocs are the SoCon’s defending co-champions and haven’t really been tested in four games this season.

“Wofford and Chattanooga, back to back, are going to be two great challenges,” Torbush said. “You know as well as I do, Chattanooga’s probably our crosstown rival. I think they feel the same way as we do. We know it’s going to take a phenomenal effort on our part to have a chance to win, but I think our players will be excited about playing this week.”

If the Bucs thought Wofford’s defense was good, wait until they see the Mocs on film. They’re 4-0, ranked third in the country and began the season with two shutouts.

“They’re playing great defense,” Torbush said. “Very few people get many points on them.”

Some final stats from the Wofford game: ETSU held the Terriers to 5 of 15 on third-down conversions, but they still extended four of those drives by converting fourth downs. Two of their touchdowns came on fourth down.

ETSU was credited with 103 tackles, mostly because Wofford had the ball for two-thirds of the game.

Bucs linebacker Austin Gatewood managed to find a positive in the lopsided loss.

“We didn’t quit, which is a positive thing to take away,” Gatewood said. “We have to get back in the film room, correct our mistakes and get ready for Chattanooga.”