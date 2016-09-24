A little change goes a long way for 'Toppers

But in reality, it’s subtle coaching adjustments that turn the tide in most high school football games. That was certainly the case for Science Hill on Friday night after a dismal first half against Daniel Boone. The Hilltoppers generated just 60 yards of offense and couldn’t score a single point before heading to the locker room to regroup.

As it turned out, shifting some players around on the offensive line led to more consistent play in the second half, which translated into a 19-14 victory to move the Hilltoppers to 3-2.

“The second half, we did change some stuff around on the line,” said Science Hill coach Stacy Carter. “We had to change our line earlier because of some injuries. We bumped people over. We had to bump people back to their original positions that they felt comfortable in, and it ended up working better.”

Carter credited his assistant coach Andrew Beck for making the moves at halftime that helped get the running game going in the third quarter. Austin Cox spent the first half playing guard instead of center, sliding Trey Gasteiger from tackle to guard.

It may seem like a small thing, but once Cox, Gasteiger and Zach Colvin, who played center the first half, got back to their original positions, the chemistry seemed to improve.

“Colvin, he wasn’t doing anything wrong,” Carter said. “It was more that people were out of position. It just didn’t feel very comfortable, and you could tell the difference.”

Once the second half got underway, the line seemed to be back in sync during Science Hill’s first possession. The Hilltoppers went uptempo and chewed up 73 yards on seven plays — all runs — to score their first touchdown of the game. A bad snap stalled Science Hill’s next drive, but the ’Toppers came right back with a scoring drive early in the fourth quarter that put them ahead for good.

As the Hilltoppers prepare to face Hardin Valley next week in a crucial Big East Conference game for both teams, Carter said the goal will be to enter the game with the right chemistry up front.

“We’ll just have to make some adjustments next week and find some combinations,” Carter said.

As for the rest of the offense, the Hilltoppers seem to be just scratching the surface of what they’re capable of. Jaylan Adams and Jake Blankenship are still splitting time at quarterback, but the Hilltoppers have also been utilizing a jumbo Wildcat set in short yardage situations with Nakiya Smith taking a direct shotgun snap and Bryson Tolley lined up as a running back.

Science Hill has yet to find its go-to position players, however, with different guys stepping up in different situations. Against Clyde A. Erwin, Ahmik Watterson burst onto the scene with four rushing touchdowns and over 200 yards. Against Boone, Colby Martin stepped up and scored a pair of touchdowns after Watterson left the game in the third quarter with an apparent knee injury.

It remains to be seen how Science Hill’s offense will evolve in the second half of the season, but one thing is certain — a cohesive offensive line will be the foundation for any success.