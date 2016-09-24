RussellMania: Sophomore powers Cyclones past Tennessee High

This year, he displayed a few sneak previews.

Friday night at Citizens Bank Stadium, it was the grand-opening performance. The sophomore sensation cut loose for 240 yards rushing, 368 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in a 51-21 destruction of Tennessee High.

Elizabethton improved to 4-1 on the season while the struggling Vikings slipped to 2-4.

"It was just a tremendous effort by our football team," said Cyclones' head coach Shawn Witten. "We really wanted to come out and explode. We're still a little young offensively, but man, we put it together. The offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage from the get-go. I'm just really proud with the way we got off to a great start."

And there was Russell, who on this night was just a step faster than Tennessee High could handle.

"You saw on the one, how he turned the speed on in the open field," said Witten. "He's just a football player. He does everything we ask him to do, and he's a humble kid. He's appreciative of everything, and he's never one to take the credit."

Russell carried the ball 21 times for 240 yards, caught two passes for 26 yards, returned three kickoffs for 72 yards, and added a pair of punt returns for 30 yards. He also attempted one pass, barely overthrowing a potential double-pass Hail Mary touchdown on the final play of the first half.

"Coach Witten put us in the right places to succeed," said Russell. "And our line played great. We had some really good blocking. I wasn't getting touched until about 20 yards down the field. Our receivers caught a couple of balls, and they blocked great. And our defense stopped them, and gave us opportunities to pound them inside."

If the offensive stats weren't enough, Russell also had a 48-yard punt, and another punt downed at the Tennessee High 1-yard line. Russell said his confidence level is high.

"You gotta stay humble, but it's pretty high right now," he said. "It was a pretty good game, and everybody played pretty good, and it helps us going into the next couple of games with confidence."

Things really got heated up for Russell after Tennessee High tied the game at 14-14 in the second quarter. Russell took a handoff and headed left before gradually working his way all the way back across the field for a 55-yard touchdown.

Just two minutes later, Russell scored again. This time, he hammered in from four yards out for a 28-14 Cyclones' lead.

Russell added another four-yard scoring run to cap off the superb second quarter as the Cyclones carried a 34-14 lead into the halftime locker room. For good measure, Russell opened the second half with a 14-yard scoring run.

Russell wasn't the only Cyclones' player with a big night. Carter Everett connected on 13 of 21 passes for 137 yards and a pair of scores. He also rushed 13 times for 41 yards. Also, Jacob Turner caught six passes for 65 yards and a pair of scores.

The Cyclones added a 25-yard field goal from Jaxton Holly in the fourth quarter to make it 44-14.

At the end, defensive lineman Johnny Ray Woodby did his William "Refrigerator" Perry imitation with a 1-yard touchdown run for the game's final score.

"Coach Witten yelled at me, and I thought he was really mad," said Woodby. "He looked real mad, and he was shaking, and he said, 'Carter's going to hand the ball to you; put it in the end zone."

Turner got the Cyclones on the board first as he took a short pass from Everett and turned it into a 9-yard touchdown early in the first quarter.

Tennessee High answered, getting a 20-yard touchdown pass from Courtland Carter to Stephen Griffin.

Then Turner and Everett struck again, this time for a 36-yard connection and a 14-7 lead. But the Vikings answered with Ty Myers hitting Noah Abel from 18 yards out to tie the game.

Late in the game, Tennessee High got a burst of energy when Elizabethton's punt snap went over the head of Russell. He recovered the errant snap, tried to punt it, and it was blocked. Darius Eury scooped it up and raced 28 yards for the touchdown.

Elizabethton out gained Tennessee High 437-221, and a big chunk of the Vikings' total came in the early stages of the game. Courtland Carter finished the game with 34 yards rushing, 28 passing, and 32 receiving.