Terriers pounce early, run away with 31-0 win over Bucs

The Terriers jumped on East Tennessee State University early and rolled to a 31-0 victory Saturday in a Southern Conference football game at Gibbs Stadium.

After Wofford scored on its first two possessions, its defense went to work. The Bucs finished with negative seven rushing yards and were outgained 364-76 overall.

ETSU, which had won its first two games, never moved the ball into Wofford territory and managed only five first downs.

"I thought their defensive front four was good, but I think they're better than good after watching them," ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. "We didn't block them very well. We couldn't move the ball."

It was the second consecutive shutout for Wofford, which improved to 3-1 overall, 1-0 in the SoCon.

"The defense is playing lights out," Wofford coach Mike Ayers said. "They're very confident in what they're doing."

The Terriers scored on their first two possessions with Andre Stoddard rushing for touchdowns of 5 and 4 yards. The two drives covered 60 and 79 yards, and ETSU didn't appear to have an answer to the Wofford option.

"They're a good offense," ETSU linebacker Dylan Weigel said. "They came out and executed. They don't make mistakes. They're physical. They came out in the first half and came after us."

Wofford quarterback Brad Butler went down with a knee injury in the first quarter as he completed a run. Butler let out a yell before he even hit the ground and immediately grabbed his knee. He didn't return.

That brought on Brandon Goodson, who finished the drive which culminated in Stoddard's second touchdown and a 14-0 Wofford lead.

Goodson appeared to put the Terriers up by three touchdowns in the second quarter when he scored on 57-yard run. But that play was called back because of a chop-block penalty.

The Bucs dodged another bullet when Wofford's David Marvin missed 45-yard field goal 1:02 before halftime.

Wofford outgained the Bucs 196-51 in total offense in the first half, and 183 of those came on the ground. The Terriers finished with 350 rushing yards on 69 carries.

ETSU might have figured out a little something after the initial onslaught of the option attack. After the first two drives, the Bucs held Wofford to 57 for the rest of the first half.

"We tried to bounce back and make some adjustments, but they just rebounded better," Weigel said.

The Bucs' offense, meanwhile, couldn't get anything going even after halftime. Austin Herink was sacked twice on ETSU's first possession of the third quarter.

"They're extremely good up front, very powerful," said Herink, who completed 14 of 22 passes for 80 yards. "Those guys in the secondary are very disciplined. We really couldn't get in synch. We have to stay on the field longer.

"Hats off to them. They're a great defense."

The sacks set up the Terriers' third touchdown, a 37-yard run by Lorenzo Long on an option where Goodson waited until the last possible second to pitch the ball before he took a big hit.

Long, who finished with 156 yards on 19 carries, scored again to make it 28-0 early in the fourth quarter when he took a handoff up the middle on fourth-and-one and bulled his way over ETSU's defenders for a 13-yard touchdown.

Marvin connected on a 34-yard field goal for the final margin.

Wofford completed three passes for 14 yards.

The Bucs had 19 rushing attempts and gained 24 yards on the ground, but had negative plays totaling 31 yards.

"There's no way you can win like that," Torbush said.

The 90-degree heat took its toll. As the ETSU offense continually failed to make first downs, the defense had to get back onto the field quicker than it wanted to.

"That's definitely a factor," Weigel said. "Being out in the heat and being back on the field so much, they're coming at you every play. The triple option, you have a lot of responsibilities. Some guys might have gotten tired and weren't able to do their jobs."

It doesn't get any easier for the Bucs, who will play host to No. 3 Chattanooga next Saturday in their first game of the season at Kermit Tipton Stadium. The Mocs beat Samford 41-21 on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for noon.