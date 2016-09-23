Spurrier looks back at life in new book

The former Heisman Trophy winner and national championship winning coach was at Barnes & Noble signing copies of his new book, “Head Ball Coach: My Life in Football,” before heading out to attend the Science Hill and Daniel Boone football game.

Spurrier, 71, calls the book his life story and he spent much of the day remembering his time at Science Hill High School and the coaches who influenced him there.

“I had some outstanding coaches — John Broyles in baseball, Kermit Tipton in football and Elvin Little in basketball,” Spurrier said. “All three of them had different styles of coaching and I took a little from all of them.”

While football is the sport that made Spurrier famous, his greatest success as a high school athlete came on the baseball diamond.

He was a part of back-to-back state championship teams and was the winning pitcher in the Hilltoppers’ 1963 title-game victory over Christian Brothers

From Science Hill, he moved on to the University of Florida where he was a three-year starting quarterback for the Gators.

He became a two-time All-American and in his senior season of 1966 was the winner of both the Heisman Trophy and Walter Camp Award for the nation’s outstanding player.

Spurrier went on to play 10 years in the NFL, nine with the San Francisco 49ers and one with the expansion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While he was a backup to John Brodie for most of his time in San Francisco, Spurrier recalled the 1972 season when he lost only once as the starting quarterback and another game in 1975 when he led the 49ers’ to a 24-23 comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams.

“The one year I got to play about 10 games in San Francisco, we won the Western Division,” he said. “The Dallas Cowboys beat us in the playoffs. Then, there was the one game I got to play against the L.A. Rams. They had beaten us like 16 out of 17 times. But that was a fun day to beat a team which had owned us.”

After quarterbacking the expansion Bucs through a winless 1976 season, his professional career ended the next year after being cut by Tampa Bay coach John McKay.

At the time, he was disappointed, but it ended up sending him on a new career path. Florida coach Doug Dickey hired Spurrier to be the new quarterbacks and receivers coach before the 1978 season.

“Fortunately when McKay let me go, I was able to watch college ball the next year,” Spurrier said. “Doug Dickey hired me at Florida in ’78. If I hadn’t been let go then, I probably wouldn’t have had a coaching career.”

Assistant coaching jobs at Georgia Tech and Duke followed before Spurrier became the head coach of the USFL’s Tampa Bay Bandits.

After the league folded, Spurrier became the head coach at Duke where his 1989 team won the school’s first ACC championship in 27 years.

He then took over a Florida program that, at the time, had a losing record in SEC play and had never won a conference championship. With the innovative Fun n’ Gun offense, his teams proceeded to win six league titles and the 1996 National Championship.

In the ’96 season, he became the first Heisman Trophy winner to coach another Heisman Trophy winner with Danny Wuerffel.

After so much success at Florida, he became the head coach of the NFL’s Washington Redskins. With a meddling team owner and a lack of talent compared to most of the league, Spurrier soon found out the job was not all it was cracked up to be.

“Dan Snyder, the owner, he became the general manager, personnel director and everything else,” Spurrier said. “I was led to believe that Bobby Beathard was going to be hired as general manager. He wasn’t hired. It wasn’t going to work out and it was time for me to get out of there.”

After a 12-20 record over his two seasons in the NFL, he returned to the college ranks at South Carolina where he led the Gamecocks to nine bowl appearances in 10 seasons. South Carolina won the 2010 SEC East championship and posted three straight 11-win seasons from 2011-13.

Burnt out and frustrated with the direction of the team, Spurrier resigned as the Gamecocks coach midway through the 2015 season. He left the college game with a 228-89-2 overall record and an 11-10 record in bowl games.

Earlier this summer, Spurrier returned to Florida as an ambassador and consultant for the athletic program. It’s a low-pressure job compared to coaching, but enough to keep him busy. He typically watches 2-3 days of practice per week and does a lot of promotional work for the Gators.

“I thoroughly enjoy what I’m doing at Florida,” he said. “It’s something to do, a lot better than being retired. The Good Lord, you just have to trust him and keep moving down that path of life.”