Warriors rout Rangers; showdown with Bulldogs up next

For a third straight week, the Warriors (5-0) outscored their opponents by a 60-plus to zero margin. And once again, the Warriors found a variety of ways to score.

Austin Hicks got the ball rolling with a 49-yard touchdown run on the first possession. Brayden Sams scored on a four-yard pass play from Sage Haun on the Warriors’ next possession before the first of Street’s punt returns for a touchdown.

Dustun Sams scored on a two-yard run to give Happy Valley a 27-0 lead at the end of one quarter.

Street had his second punt return for a touchdown to start the second quarter and the Warriors then scored off Dylan Townsend’s 38-yard interception return.

Luke Roberts and Will Tittle scored on touchdown runs of 16 and 21 yards, respectively, as Happy Valley led 55-0 at the half.

Tyler Guinn added an eight-yard touchdown run in the second half.

Tittle ended the game’s leading rusher with four carries for 100 yards. Street had two rushes for 65 yards and Hicks ended with two carries for 58 yards.

Kicker Michael Harrah went 8 for 9 on extra-point attempts.

Blake King completed 12 of 23 passes for 58 yards to lead Unaka.

Happy Valley will travel to Hampton next Friday night in a battle of undefeated teams.

Sullivan East 43, Seymour 36

BLUFF CITY — Aaron Frye had an 11-yard touchdown run in overtime to lift the Patriots over the Eagles.

Frye threw touchdown passes to Hunter Eads and Gunner Griffith earlier in the game, which went back-and-forth throughout regulation.

Seymour led 12-0 early, but East roared back to lead 28-18 at the half. Seymour battled back and pulled ahead before the lead was swapped a couple of more times.

Jake Crumley added touchdown runs of 37 and 77 yards and Matt Nixon had a 13-yard touchdown for Sullivan East.

Sullivan North 42, Chuckey-Doak 21

AFTON — The Golden Raiders scored on five of their first six possessions to roll up a 35-0 lead on its way to a non-conference win over the Black Knights.

Quarterback Peyton Robinson tossed three touchdown passes and ran for another while J.J. Fleenor had two touchdowns receiving and one rushing in the North victory.

Robinson completed just 6-of-8 passes on the night for 147 yards. Robinson set up his own one-yard quarterback sneak to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead and later in the first half found Connor Copas on a 47-yard smash route and Fleenor on a five-yarder as North led at the break 28-0.

Nick Maupin’s four-yard run a minute into the third quarter temporarily started a continuous clock before the C-D offense found its footing.

Hunter Robinson rumbled in from four yards out and after a successful on-side kick, Taylor Ward dashed in from 21 yards as the Black Knights cuts the lead to 35-14.

But Peyton Robinson returned for North and found Fleenor on a 34-yard wheel route on 4th-and-four to up the Raider lead to 42-14.

Ward led the way for the Black Night with 106 yards on eight attempts with Robinson running 17 times for 87 yards. Nick Jennings rang up 76 yards on five attempts.

Israel Wallace led North with 44 yards on seven attempts. Fleenor ran eight times for 34 yards and have three receptions for 79 more yards.

Knox Central 25, Morristown West 24

MORRISTOWN — Trey Mitchell threw a pair of touchdowns in the final two minutes of the game, including a 7-yarder to Jadarius Sackie on the final play, as the Bobcats rallied to beat the Trojans on Thursday night.

Mitchell had 244 passing yards and three touchdowns for the Bobcats, who trailed 17-0 in the third quarter. He connected with Shermar Moore on a 12-yard pass in the third quarter and hit Louis McNair for a 48-yard touchdown with 1:58 left in the game.

Daymion Blevins had runs of three and 41 yards, and Jacob Metler hauled in a 58-yard pass from John Foreback for West’s touchdowns.

Blevins ran 28 times for 123 yards and Foreback had 201 passing yards to lead the Trojans.

Trinity Academy 41, Carolina Wildcats 8

Peyton Kegley had a 95-yard touchdown run and 151 receiving yards to lead the Knights over the independent team.

Trinity had four players — Keshaun Robinson, Bryan Waldecker, Eli Allgood and Terrance Previlon — make four tackles.