Hampton outlasts Cloudland in family affair

“Before the game it was really, really tough. I couldn’t hardly look at him without crying,” Mike Lunsford said about the family affair. “I love him so much. I’m very proud of him. Once the game started it was Hampton versus Cloudland, it was just a football game and I’m sure he felt the same way about it.”

“Not a whole lot different to be honest about it. He was trying to do what they were good at and we were trying to do what we were good at,” the younger Michael Lunsford said. “He had them more ready to play then we did.”

Hampton will take a perfect 5-0 record back home for next week’s key league showdown with No. 9 Happy Valley. Cloudland fell to 2-4 and welcomes Unaka next week.

Big plays started on the opening drive. Adam McClain had runs of 35 and 2 before Hunter Davenport covered the final 20 yards for a score 69 seconds after the start. Davenport added a 72-yard kickoff return for a score and a 50-yard touchdown run. McClain had his own scoring spree with touchdown runs of 65, 33 and 2 yards.

“That’s about the only way we could score tonight,” Michael Lunsford said about using the big plays. “They outplayed us, they played harder than we did. It meant more to them and we have to learn to give more effort.”

McClain carried the ball 14 times for 200 yards while Davenport had 10 carries for 115 yards. Davenport added 30 yards on a punt return to give him 217 all-purpose yards.

The big plays and quick strikes by Hampton kept the ball in Cloudland’s possession. The Highlanders ran 67 plays compared to the Bulldogs’ 34 and the home side won the time of possession 33:48 to 14:12. Cloudland had the ball for 10:55 in the fourth quarter alone. Hampton scored 42 points despite only two red zone visits. In comparison Cloudland went inside the 20 six times and scored on five of the chances.

Hampton’s five offensive scoring drives took just 13 plays that covered 286 yards in 4:13 of game time.

The contest might have seemed out of reach after McClain’s final score with 2:56 on the clock made it 42-22. Cloudland’s Preston Benfield passed his way down to the five where Josh Blair punched it in and added the two-point conversion.

The onside-kick was recovered with 85 seconds left at the Hampton 48 by the Highlanders. Noah Arnett broke a run of 27 yards to get the home team inside the 10. From there Benfield took it to the 1 and Blair scored his second touchdown on his second carry of the night. Benfield added the two-point conversion to make the score 42-38 with eight seconds left. The ensuing onside-kick attempt rolled out of bounds which ended the comeback attempt.

“I’m really proud of them,” said Mike Lunsford. “As a coach we made too many mistakes and that’s my fault. It isn’t the kids fault. They played hard and they fought. We’re improving.”

Arnett did his part with 33 carries on Cloudland’s 67 plays. He covered 177 yards with one going for 38 yards and the two touchdowns. Arnett also caught a pass for four yards with 39 kickoff return yards and 13 more on a punt for 233 all-purpose yards in 36 touches.