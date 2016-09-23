Fletcher's big night, fumbles cost Crockett against Cherokee

But those four receptions were huge.

Hickman scored every time he caught a pass, leading the Chiefs to a 47-27 victory over David Crockett. His touchdowns, all from freshman quarterback Collin Trent, were from 69, 80, 55 and 68 yards, giving the senior wide receiver 272 receiving yards.

"Fletcher's been a guy waiting to come out of his shell for a long time," Cherokee coach Cody Baugh said. "He's had a big play or two every game for us, but tonight, that's a pretty good night. Fletcher is a phenomenal athlete. He's still learning how to play football. It's only year No. 2 for him playing football."

While Hickman and Trent were providing the fireworks, it was a 99-yard fumble return for a touchdown on the last play of the second quarter that provided the impetus for the Chiefs to improve to 4-1.

Cherokee used three big plays to take a 20-13 lead, but Crockett (1-4) appeared ready to tie the game as the first half wound down after a trick play left the ball at the 1-yard line.

But TK Hill fumbled two plays later and Japheth Curtsinger scooped the ball up and returned it 99 yards up the left sideline for a touchdown as the clock expired. Curtsinger had a convoy of blockers who had nobody to block.

Instead of a 20-20 game, the Chiefs led 27-13.

The fumble was Crockett's fifth turnover of the first half and the Pioneers never got closer than two touchdowns the rest of the way.

"Our kids kept fighting. They played their tails off," Crockett coach Jeremy Bosken said. "We really kind of beat ourselves. No disrespect to Cherokee. They played a great game, but we had five turnovers."

Moments before the momentum-swinging play, Hill had completed a fourth-down pass to Justin Wade, setting the Pioneers up at the 1-yard line.

The game offered a glimpse into the future, as each team started a freshman quarterback, and neither coach was afraid to turn his youngster loose.

Trent completed 11 of 22 passes for 322 yards. He was intercepted twice. He also had a 35-yard touchdown run.

"He's doing a great job for us and he keeps getting better," Baugh said. "Tonight was probably the most he's looked like a freshman. He made some mistakes that more seasoned guys don't make. But hey, if you can make those and still get a win, you have to be happy."

Crockett's freshman quarterback, Cade Larkin, passed for three touchdowns, completing 19 of 38 passes for 180 yards and three interceptions. His touchdowns were 23 yards to Jacob Miller, 12 yards to Wade and 24 yards to Zeb Holland.

Miller also scored on a 17-yard run.

Hill rushed for 66 yards on 13 carries for the Pioneers.

JT Brooks, Cherokee's quarterback who suffered a serious injury during a spring scrimmage, attended the game.

Cherokee's Ryan Bledsoe had two interceptions in the first half