The good, the bad and the ugly with BMS

While the season isn’t over, the major events are finished. It gives us a chance to review the good, the bad and the ugly from the BMS season.

There was more good than bad or ugly and the most obvious good was football at BMS.

There had been an exhibition game between the defending NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Redskins when the track first opened in 1961, but it paled in comparison to the Battle at Bristol, billed as college football’s biggest ever.

The game between Tennessee and Virginia Tech, some two decades in the making, was easily the most attended game in college football history. The attendance figure of 156,990 shattered the old NCAA record by over 41,000. It was the more than college football’s biggest game ever, but the most attended football game of any kind with a crowd more than double of that at Super Bowl 50 where the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers.

For all the concerns of the track being too far away and fans not being able to follow the action, Colossus TV was the remedy for that. The press box was rocking when Virginia Tech played “Enter Sandman” after the first couple of touchdowns and a quarter later as Tennessee fans sang “Rocky Top” when the Vols rallied.

As with any major event, there were some kinks, but the vast majority saw the game as an overwhelming success.

There have been some questions as to why the attendance number was 156,990 with past sold-out races being listed as 160,000. Several of the suites weren’t sold for the football game and some grandstand seats at BMS have been widened in recent years which has cut down on the overall capacity. But, it was a true sell-out in the grandstands and temporary seats were installed on the track’s surface and in the infield. There was also the crazy atmosphere with College GameDay on the property and it made for a special day and night.

One week later, East Tennessee State University set a school attendance record with slightly less than 14,000 fans. While the numbers are less than a tenth of that for the Battle at Bristol, it was an incredibly festive atmosphere to see the Bucs rally to beat Western Carolina.

Beyond the end result with the overall success of the two games, the work that went into transforming the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile” into the world’s largest football stadium was an engineering marvel. The same can be said for the installation of Colossus TV which opens up BMS to other big events like the Kenny Chesney concert the night before the Battle at Bristol and movie nights like the one held in July.

But, BMS general manager Jerry Caldwell has pointed out that racing reamins the core business.

Perhaps the best thing for BMS long term was the polishing of the race track’s turns and a rosin applied to them before the August races.

Fans were delighted with the changes as by most accounts, the racing action was the best it has been in a decade.

The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race had its moments, but the best race of the week was easily the Food City 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. It featured a thrilling duel for the lead in the closing laps, a tangle between leaders Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski and ultimately a win by Austin Dillon. After an exciting week which also included highly-contested races for the NASCAR Truck Series and Modified Series, the opinion of many was that old Bristol was back.

Also on the good side, the Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway continue to draw large crowds on that end of the property. The three days of racing add up to perhaps the most fun single sporting event in the area to attend. The NHRA drivers, even the biggest names like John Force and Tony Schumacher, are incredibly fan friendly. And there is nothing like the Friday night qualifying session with the Nitro cars roaring down the track over 300 mph with their flames lighting up the drag strip.

As for the bad, it has to be the weather during the August race week, especially for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

Although the weather had already scared some away, there was a huge crowd when the race started on Saturday night. But, the rain and storms came and drove the majority away for the next day.

It has literally been the only time over the past couple of months we’ve had any significant rain to speak of. It was a sad sight to see a large convoy of recreation vehicles leaving the track and headed back towards Johnson City on Sunday morning before the race.

The ugly was the April race weekend with a crowd estimated around 70,000 for the Food City 500.

While many will point out, that is still a significant crowd and ranks in the top half of all NASCAR races this season, it’s not what one expects at Bristol. The crowd for the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 was downright paltry, less than 25,000 for a race that a decade ago drew over 110,000.

The aforementioned changes to the track should help the spring crowd and there is excitement building with a new generation of stars emerging.

Kyle Larson recently won his first Sprint Cup Series race and others like Austin Dillon and Ryan Blaney have shown a ton of promise this season.

But, the sport really needs Chase Elliott to win a race soon. With Dale Earnhardt Jr. sidelined by concussion issues, there is no one who could fill his void like Elliott, whose father, Bill, won the Most Popular Driver award a record 16 times.

From an overall perspective, the biggest year ever at BMS has already been one to remember with the good far outweighing the bad and the ugly.