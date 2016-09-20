Blue Devils turn football program over to Rice

Now the 27-year-old head coach can get a feel for what it’s like to lead a program at the high school level.

“Any head coaching job in whatever sport and whatever level, there’s pressure and there are expectations,” said Rice, who is already in his fifth year as a coach. “I feel like in my four years at Carson-Newman, being around a program with a winning tradition and seeing how things are done at a very successful college program, there are a lot of things that made me confident about this job.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us. I’m not saying I’ve got all the answers. There have been a lot of good coaches come through here who have done well, and struggled both.”

Unicoi is coming off a 49-18 loss to Elizabethton on Friday night. It was Rice’s first game in the head-coach role after replacing Glenn White earlier in the week. The Blue Devils fell to 1-1 in Region 1-3A and 2-3 overall.

Now they get a week off, which should help in the transition. Rice said he knows it would be difficult to make radical changes in the middle of the season, but said the coaching staff has been evaluating the best plan of attack.

“It’s something we’ve kind of juggled,” said Rice. “It’s very fortunate to have a bye week, so we can iron some things out and see what we need to do moving forward.

“The defense we built over the last two years is kind of form fitted for the kids we have right now, so we will keep things intact. But we will constantly be evaluating.”

Rice said two things that help him are the coaching staff and the players.

“I’ve got a great staff,” he said. “And I’m thankful for these seniors we have right now. I wouldn’t feel near as good about things if not for the staff and the kids. And in these last five games, I think we can have some success.”

Overall, Rice said the program still needs a mental overhaul.

“It’s going to take a culture change, it really is,” he said. “We have to get the kids playing in the lower grades and the middle school, and get them out when they get to high school.”

Unicoi’s next game is Sept. 30, when the Blue Devils play host to Chuckey-Doak.