UH girls advance to region; Janutolo takes individual crown

The University High sophomore scored par on two consecutive playoff holes to beat Sullivan East’s McKayla Torbett for the girls’ individual title Monday at the District 1-A/AA golf championships at Elizabethton Golf Course.

Her score of 82 over 18 holes combined with a 106 by teammate Abby Benton also gave the Lady Bucs a second-place finish in the team standings, 10 strokes behind Sullivan East.

But on the playoff, Janutolo was long from the tee both times on the par-3, hole No. 7. It put her on the green for the first playoff hole. She was on the collar for the second hole where she putted and landed just five feet from the hole.

After Torbett missed her chance to par, Janutolo drained her putt. She embraced her teammate first and then her mom as the tears flowed.

“I was so nervous, so afraid I was going to hit a bad shot,” she said. “I just focused on making a good swing. It wasn’t my best (tee) shot, but I was able to putt the next shot.

"All the aspects of my game came together today. I just tried not to pay attention to the score and just went out there and hit."

It was a big day for the University High program, which had Sean Hsu with an 82 and Luke Wexler with an 87 qualify as individuals on the boys’ side.

But, it was the performance of the girls which had coach Justin Penley beaming afterwards.

“Obviously, I’m really proud of the effort of our young ladies,” Penley said. “Abby played solid throughout the day and then Mattie capped it off with the district championship. It’s really exciting for me as a coach and I’m so happy our young ladies get to experience playing in the region next week.”

North Greene placed third in the team standings with a 201 as the top three teams advanced to the regional round.

Individual girls’ qualifiers included Bailey Montgomery of Elizabethton with an 84, Hannah Younce of Happy Valley with a 91 and Chandler Thomas of Unaka with a 94.

On the boys’ side, Sullivan South romped to its fourth straight district title with a team score of 290.

Austin Carter won individual medalist honors with a 4-under 68, while teammate Seth Crawford, the two-time defending individual champion, finished second with a 70.

Seth Worley posted a 73 and Drew Creech added a 79 to round out the Rebels’ scoring.

“Austin has played as well as anybody,” South coach Anthony Richardson said. “He and Seth Crawford have been going at it all year. Of course, Worley was right there too. I will take those scores the next two weeks.”

Another set of Rebels from South Greene finished second in the team standings at 325, some 35 strokes behind South. Sullivan East was third at 328 to also advance.

Christofer Schaff of Elizabethton led the individual qualifiers with a score of 70. He finished third overall after losing a second-place playoff to Crawford.

“I played better on the front than I did the back, but I will take it,” Schaff said. “I never really got into trouble. I just kept the ball where I could find it. I played really good off the tees, but I could have done a little better with my irons.”

Isaiah Penley of Johnson County also advanced to the next round with a 79.

The attention now shifts to the Region 1-A/AA tournament scheduled for next Monday at Woodlake Golf Club in Tazewell.