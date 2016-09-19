The Good Things: A look at midseason positives; Also, Players of the Week

Following the honors is this week’s installment of High School Notes.

Players of the week

Five Star

#3 Adam McClain

Hampton, RB, Sr.

Ripped Gatlinburg-Pittman for 315 yards rushing and five touchdowns in 64-28 victory.

Four Star

#25 Hunter Davenport

Hampton, RB, Jr.

Joined his teammate for a field day with 198 yards rushing and four scores.

Three Star

#6 Carter Everett

Elizabethton, QB, So.

Totaled 287 yards of offense, including 237 passing, and accounted for 3 TDs in 49-18 win over Unicoi County.

Two Star

#4 Charlie Cole

Daniel Boone, RB, Fr.

Broke loose for 151 yards on 15 carries, including a 41-yard TD run in 46-29 win over Tennessee High.

One Star

#56 Hayden Osborne

Johnson County, DL, Jr.

Took control at the line of scrimmage with 11 tackles, five for loss, in 48-19 romp over Chuckey-Doak.

THE NOTES

Some teams are halfway home for the high school football season, and many more will get there after this week’s contests.

While a few teams have built their status as contenders, others have fallen off the pace while others remain in that murky gray area.

Based on the on-field information provided to this point, here’s a look at a few of the good things we’ve seen along with one pressing need for this week:

Science Hill

There is enough big-play potential on offense to believe good things are ahead for the Hilltoppers. And the defensive performance in the first half against Maryville suggests this team is on the verge of hitting its stride.

Pressing need: A four-quarter display of crisp execution against Daniel Boone.

Daniel Boone

A churning ground game, a big-play passing attack and a better-than-expected defense have lifted the Trailblazers to the fringe of the title conversation in Region 1-5A.

Pressing need: With five straight region games ahead, Boone needs to exit Friday’s game against the Hilltoppers with confidence unshaken.

Elizabethton

The passing attack has been at a higher-than-expected level, and this team’s offensive potential hasn’t been tapped yet.

Defensively, the Cyclones have been brute-force tough — worthy of a title-hungry squad.

Pressing need: Friday’s game against Tennessee High is the last contest against a larger school, and the Cyclones need to use the opportunity to get better on both sides of the ball.

Hampton

If there were any questions about the transition to Michael Lunsford as head coach, they’ve already been put to rest.

Also, this running game doesn’t appear to be lacking much from what the Bulldogs’ produced in 2015.

Pressing need: Hampton needs a game where the outcome is seriously in doubt in the fourth quarter.

Happy Valley

Expectation checklist

Defense: Better.

Offense: Better.

Line play: Better.

Enthusiasm: Better.

Yes, it’s all good in Warrior World right now.

Pressing need: Happy Valley has as much momentum as any team in the state of Tennessee. The critical challenge this week is maintaining every ounce of it before Hampton week begins.

— — —

Girls soccer

Science Hill has one more major hurdle remaining to claim the Big Seven Conference title, and it comes Thursday at home against Tennessee High at 6 p.m.

Science Hill is 5-0 in league play and 8-5 overall while the Lady Vikings (3-0, 8-0) haven’t lost this season.

Lady ’Toppers head coach David Strickland said his team will have to be aware of Tennessee High standout Chloe Arnold.

“The more we can keep her off the ball by us having it, the better off we are,” said Strickland of the Chattanooga commitment. “She’s a handful. We’ve just got to play our game, punch in some goals real quick, make it difficult on them and spread them out. I’m looking forward to it.”

The match will be played at Kermit Tipton Stadium.

Strickland said people shouldn’t look at the Lady Hilltoppers’ overall record and write them off for post-region success.

“The only team that’s really beyond us is (Germantown) Houston,” said Strickland. “They’re an exceptional team. We lost to them 4-0, but we played them very well. The other games we’ve lost (Jefferson County, Maryville, Oak Ridge), we can turn those around in a heartbeat.” …

Elizabethton (6-2-2) suffered its first two losses of the season over the weekend. Both came against Class AAA competition as Elizabethton lost 5-0 to Oak Ridge and 3-0 to Science Hill. …

University High (5-1-1) also fell from the ranks of the unbeaten. The Lady Buccaneers were edged 2-1 by Tennessee High last week. They bounced back with a 10-0 win over David Crockett. …

UH has outscored its opponents 47-5 this season. Elizabethton has outscored its opponents by a 45-9 margin.

— — —

Cross Country

Daniel Boone’s Ben Varghese has recorded the state’s best time so far this season. Varghese clocked in at 15:11.80 in the Cherokee Invitational in Knoxville on Saturday.

Rounding out the state’s top five are Henry County’s Titus Winders (15:21.15), and Brentwood’s trio of Brodey Hasty (15:30.69), Taylor Vroon (15:30.69) and Scott Thompson (15:34.48).

Varghese also holds the best two-mile time (9:24.19 in the Pioneer Class of the Classes). Greeneville’s Will Cronin holds the best three-mile time (16:07.00 in the Terry Hull Crawford Cross Country Classic). …

The Bristol Cross event is scheduled for Saturday at Steele Creek Park. It’s the 25th annual meet. The varsity portion of the meet begins with the girls at 10:15 a.m. The boys start at 11 o’clock.

— — —

Football games of the week

Daniel Boone at Science Hill

Tennessee High at Elizabethton

Cherokee at David Crockett

Seymour at Sullivan East

Hampton at Cloudland

Trailblazers vs. Hilltoppers — Daniel Boone has proven itself quite worthy this season, but this could be the biggest challenge so far — not to mention Science Hill should be fairly ornery after the Maryville loss.

Vikings vs. Cyclones — Tennessee High has struggled at times this season, but the Vikings always seem to give Elizabethton a back-and-fourth tight ballgame.

Chiefs vs. Pioneers — This is one Crockett won last year, but this year’s version of Cherokee is extremely explosive. The Chiefs have scored 58, 56 and 55 points in their last three games.

Eagles vs. Patriots — Seymour is undefeated and whipped Sullivan East last season. The difference this time is the Eagles have to make the long journey to Bluff City.

Bulldogs vs. Highlanders — This has usually been a premier matchup in Northeast Tennessee. But judging from the way these teams have gone this season, it could be a struggle for Cloudland to keep pace with Hampton’s powerful offensive attack.

— — —

Pick of the week

Hampton 44, Cloudland 24

The main problem facing the Highlanders is finding a way to slow down Hampton’s defense-shredding ground game. However, Cloudland has enough offensive weapons of its own to score some points.

Picks record: 4-0.

— — —

Player of the week

Adam McClain, Hampton

If a player averages 26.3 yards per carry, he doesn’t need to get the rock very often to do major damage. McClain, Hampton’s impressive senior running back, utilized his offensive line and above-average running skills to post 315 yards on 12 carries while scoring five touchdowns in a 64-28 beatdown of Gatlinburg-Pittman.

— — —

The Hogs Award

Happy Valley Warriors

It was a night of dominance for the War Hogs as they bulled their way through Cosby’s defensive line in a 64-0 win. The War Hogs helped produce 254 yards rushing on 11 carries, an average of 23.1 per attempt, and were perfect in protecting quarterback Sage Haun as he connected on all four of his attempts.

— — —

Defensive unit of the week

Volunteer Falcons

Getting a pair of key red-zone stops, the Falcons’ defense was a key part of the team’s 20-10 win over Grainger.

The defense also produced arguably the game’s biggest play with Jake Salyer’s 65-yard fumble return for a touchdown early in the second half to give Volunteer a three-touchdown lead.

— — —

Hampton and Happy Valley trend upward in this week’s High School Top 10.

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Team W-L

1. Greeneville 5-0.....Last week: 1

2. Elizabethton 3-1....Last week: 3

3. Science Hill 2-2....Last week: 2

4. Hampton 4-0........Last week: 5

5. Happy Valley 4-0....Last week: 6

6. Dobyns-Bennett 3-2...Last week: 7

7. Daniel Boone 3-1....Last week: 8

8. Sullivan East 3-1....Last week: 4

9. Tennessee High 2-3...Last week: 9

10. Sullivan North 3-1...Last week: 10

— — —

Dobyns-Bennett returns to the Top 10 in this week’s Region 1 rankings.

1. Maryville 5-0 (Last week: 1)

2. Bradley Central 5-0 (Last week: 2)

3. Greeneville 5-0 (Last week: 3)

4. Elizabethton 3-1 (Last week: 5)

5. Science Hill 2-2 (Last week: 4)

6. Morristown West 4-1 (Last week: 7)

7. Seymour 4-0 (Last week: 8)

8. Hampton 4-0 (Last week: 10)

(tie) Happy Valley 4-0 (Last week: 10)

10. Dobyns-Bennett 3-2 (Last week: NR)