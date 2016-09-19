Spurrier to be in town for book signing

Former Science Hill standout Steve Spurrier will be at Barnes & Noble at 4 p.m. to autograph copies of "Head Ball Coach: My Life in Football." The book was released in hardcover in August.

Considered one of college football's most colorful and successful pioneers, Spurrier shares his life story in football. He won the Heisman Trophy, played in the National Football League, coached the Florida Gators to their most successful run of seasons, and did the same at South Carolina. He is the only person who has earned the honor of being the winningest head coach at two different SEC schools.

Spurrier also coached in the NFL with the Washington Redskins.

"There are lots of good stories, and lots of good pictures in there," said his brother Graham Spurrier on Monday.

After the signing, Steve is scheduled to attend Science Hill's home football game against Daniel Boone. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.