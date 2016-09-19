Bucs receiving votes in national poll; Herink SoCon player of the week

The surprisingly 2-0 Bucs have been to receiving accolades and notice, and Monday was no different.

First, quarterback Austin Herink was chosen as the Southern Conference’s offensive player of the week for his play in the 34-31 victory over Western Carolina at Bristol Motor Speedway. And then the Bucs learned they are being listed in the national rankings.

ETSU received seven votes in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision Top 25, which placed it 45th. There are 125 FCS teams in the country.

“I think our players right now are very confident,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said Monday during his weekly news conference. “I don’t think they’re cocky. I think they’re mature enough to handle it. We need to be very humble in what we’re doing and make sure we continue to work hard to take this thing forward.”

The Bucs play at Wofford on Saturday, and the Terriers are three spots ahead of ETSU in the national poll with 11 votes yet are favored by 31 points. The Bucs have been 26.5- and 29-point underdogs in their two wins.

Herink played a big role in the Bucs’ second win. He completed 24 of 37 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns. He added 30 yards rushing on 11 carries. He also completed 10 of his last 12 passes and helped the team convert 13 of 19 third-down opportunities.

“He’s just a great leader,” Torbush said. “He’s done a good job, and he’s throwing the ball extremely well. When you give him time now, he can throw 15-, 20-yard out about as well as you’re going to see it thrown.”

Herink has plenty of weapons at his disposal. He completed passes to 10 different players Saturday.

“We’re spreading the ball all over the place,” Torbush said. “It’s not like they can say, ‘That’s their go-to guy.’ We’ll throw it to any of them. I think we do have 10 or 11 wide receivers that are really good football players. And they all made catches.”

Wofford is coming off a 59-0 victory over Johnson C. Smith, an NCAA Division II team, and gave Ole Miss a decent game before falling 38-13.

Coached by former ETSU head coach Mike Ayers, the Terriers’ option attack usually has the team ranked among the nation’s leaders in rushing. They’re third in FCS, averaging 303 yards on the ground per game.

“We’re getting ready to deal with a really good football team,” Torbush said. “They are very, very sound in what they do. They’re not extremely complicated, but what they do, they do really, really well. And if you do not take care of your job, that’s when they make a lot of big things happen.”

Ayers is in his 29th season at Wofford has a record of 189–133–1 at the school in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The Terriers have made eight playoff appearances since he took over. When he was hired, the program was moving from the NAIA to Division II. He ushered the program’s move into Division I-AA, which later became FCS.

“He’s a very, very close friend of mine,” Torbush said. “I don’t know if there’s a guy I repect more than Mike Ayers. He’s going to tell you like it is. He’s going to be very honest and straight forward. Our players say I’m old-school. He’s probably older-school.

“I know he’d like nothing more than to beat ETSU, and obviously we’d like nothing more than to beat him.”

Torbush said he’s making sure everybody in his program keeps the team’s start in perspective.

“Right now we’re 2-0, but we’ve only played two games and we’ve got nine more to go,” he said. “Nobody remembers how you start. They remember how you finish. We’ve got a lot of work to do. I like the direction this team is going.”