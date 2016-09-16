Happy Valley, Hampton roll to remain unbeaten

The Warriors (4-0) demolished Cosby 64-0, while the Bulldogs (4-0) defeated perennial power Gatlinburg-Pittman 64-28.

Happy Valley led 50-0 at the half. Over the past two weeks, the Warriors have outscored their opponents 126-0, including 112-0 in the first half alone.

Sage Haun completed all four of his passes for 109 yards and three touchdowns. Skyler Hyatt had two catches for 50 yards and a touchdown, while Sam Blevins and Brayden Sams had the other touchdown receptions.

Freshman Will Tittle was the leading rusher with five carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Dustun Sams had three carries for 58 yards and a TD, while Dylan Street had a 39-yard TD run and Austin Hicks had a 33-yard rushing TD. The Warriors had just 11 carries for the game, but piled up 254 yards.

Street also scored off a 51-yard interception return for a touchdown and the Happy Valley defense grounded the Eagles with just 71 offensive yards.

Hampton 64, Gatlinburg-Pittman 28

HAMPTON — Adam McClain and Hunter Davenport recorded over 200 yards rushing apiece as Hampton steamrolled past Gatlinburg-Pittman.

McClain tallied 249 yards on 26 carries with five touchdowns, while Davenport added 207 yards on 17 attempts with four touchdowns.

Hampton led 28-12 at the half as the ground game dominated the Highlanders.

Chris Holtsclaw added two interceptions to help give the Bulldogs some breathing room in the second half.

Dobyns-Bennett 31, Hardin Valley 7

KNOXVILLE — The Indians piled up 393 yards of offense and held the Hawks to just 15 rushing yards in the second half for the victory.

Cole Maupin spearheaded the D-B rushing attack with 12 carries with 100 yards. Ian Hicks had 18 carries for 99 yards and Bryce Barrett added seven rushes for 70 yards.

Cherokee 55, Sullivan South 44

KINGSPORT — Close throughout the first half, the Chiefs pulled away over the final two quarters to defeat the Rebels.

Dustin Ford scored on a 90-yard kickoff return for South’s first touchdown. Quarterback Ethan Ward had rushing touchdowns of one and 10 yards and Ford added an 18-yard TD run.

Backup quarterback Luke Pollack accounted for the Rebels’ last pair of scores. He had a seven-yard touchdown run and then connected with Sam Lucas for a TD pass in the closing seconds.

Greeneville 63, Sullivan East 21

GREENEVILLE — Starting quarterback Cade Ballard completed 7 of 8 passes for 135 yards and four touchdowns, and backup Nash Newberry went 8-of-8 for 72 yards and two more touchdowns as the Greene Devils routed the Patriots.

Donavan Barner had 11 rushes for 103 yards to lead Greeneville’s ground game, while Seth Crawford hauled in three catches for 83 yards and three touchdowns.

Aaron Frye had nine carries for 54 yards to lead the Patriots.

Johnson County 48, Chuckey-Doak 19

AFTON — Nathan Arnold completed 16 of 22 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Longhorns over the Black Knights.

Arnold hit Shane Greer for two of the scores and Logan Potter on a six-yard touchdown on the other score. Greer had five receptions for 105 yards with TD catches of 20 and 37 yards.

Gage Hampton had 137 all-purpose yards and rushing touchdowns of three and 10 yards, while Bud Icenhour also had two rushing touchdowns. Caden Arnold had the other Johnson County touchdown on an 18-yard run.

Hayden Osborne had 11 tackles, five for loss, to lead the Longhorn defense, while Nevada Woodard ended with 10 tackles.

Cloudland 68, Concord Christian 7

KNOXVILLE — Preston Benfield hit 3 of 3 passes, all touchdowns, for 92 yards to lead the Highlanders in the blowout victory.

Tristan Lacey had catches of 17 and 53 yards, while Jacob Singleton had a 22-yard reception.

Connor Birchfield led a balanced rushing attack with 68 yards and Hunter Blair had 61 rushing yards. Blair was also Cloudland’s leading tackler with five tackles.

J.I. Burton, Va. 65, Unaka 16

ELIZABETHTON — Tyree Bolling had six carries for 175 yards and four touchdowns in the first half to lead the Raiders over the Rangers.

Unaka quarterback Blake King hit 13 of 27 passes for 96 yards. He threw a pair of touchdowns and 2-point conversions for Unaka’s scores.

King connected with 6-yard touchdown pass to Nick Bowers for the Rangers’ lone first-half touchdown. He hit Blake Isaacs on an eight-yard touchdown in the second half. Dakota Gallimore caught both 2-point conversion passes.