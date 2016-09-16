Boone girls on a roll in soccer

After Thursday’s 4-0 shutout of Cherokee, the Lady Trailblazers have an overall record of 10-1. And head coach Steve Sessis said togetherness is one big reason for success.

“There is a sense of unity this team has that sets them apart from other teams,” Sessis said. “They are led by goal-oriented seniors, who set the right example both on and off the field. They mentor and motivate the younger players, and cheer them on when their time comes to take the field. Everyone believes in the success of the team, and is invested in playing to the best of their abilities in every match.”

Leading the way so far for Boone have been a pair of juniors: Emily Sizemore and Kelsie Hatcher. Sizemore is a center midfielder who had 18 goals and five assists on the season. Hatcher, a striker, has 12 goals and five assists.

But even with that offensive firepower, it has been the defense standing out.

“The defense has been exceptional,” said Sessis. “They racked up eight shutouts in the first 11 matches.”

Leading the way have been Baleigh Carmichael (junior sweeper) and Madison Snyder (senior fullback) along with a pair of goalkeepers in junior Ashley Starnes and freshman Jaiden Clark.

“Baleigh has been key in keeping opponents out of scoring position,” said Sessis. “She is an instinctive player, who anticipates the play. Snyder is a smart, tough player. She not only plays her position well, but calls out to others to move or position themselves to the best advantage.”

Sessis also said assistant coach Michael Louter has played a key role.

“He is a former professional player, whose insight into the game and his tactical skills have the ladies playing at a higher level,” said Sessis. “As each lady makes the effort to improve the quality of her play, that inspires the others to elevate their game.”

Overall, Sessis likes what he sees ahead.

“We have had a good run in tallying wins in recent years,” he said. “This team has the potential to set school records in a number of categories, but I don't want to saddle the players with contemplating that burden. We will just let them play and see where they stand when it's all said and done.

“The conference schedule is tough, especially with the perennial powerhouse city schools, two of which are scheduled toward the end of the regular season. We definitely want to position ourselves to finish well enough to play host for a postseason match. From there, time will tell.”