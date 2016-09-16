Boone gets emotional win over Tennessee High

The Trailblazers beat Tennessee High, 46-29, Friday night at Nathan Hale Stadium, and they dedicated the victory to a couple of classmates.

Boone volleyball player Kaylee Rabun died last weekend in a car accident that also left football player Ryan Sanders seriously injured. The accident deeply affected the Boone student body and everybody connected with the school.

Before the game, fans were encouraged to join the players from both teams, the Boone volleyball team and Kaylee's family on the field to honor the students in an emotional ceremony. Most of the fans wore purple, Rabun's favorite color.

Everybody held up three fingers to commemorate her jersey number and her little sister joined the captains at midfield for the coin toss. Even the Tennessee High players paid their respects by wearing purple socks.

"It was very tough," Boone quarterback Noah Shelton said. "Our minds have been on her family and Ryan's family all week. It really was tough to focus, but that's the best effort we had all season and that was because we were playing for them."

Once the game began, it didn't take long for the Trailblazers to seize control and improve to 3-1 overall, 1-0 in District 1-5A. Tennessee High fell to 2-3, 0-2.

Mouin Tannous scored on runs of 6 and 17 yards to get Boone going. Tannous' touchdowns were sandwiched around a 67-yard touchdown pass from Tennessee High quarterback Courtland Carter to Austin Henson on its first play from scrimmage.

Charlie Cole, Boone's talented freshman tailback, rushed for 151 yards on 15 carries, that included a 41-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

"He's pretty good," Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. "He can run the football. He's getting better every week. We've just kind of baby-stepped him, just not really turned him loose yet. And we're starting to turn him loose. I'm glad he's playing for us."

Boone put it away with a 20-0 second quarter, fueled by two Tennessee High turnovers.

First, Henson's ill-fated attempt at a diving fair catch on a punt set the 'Blazers up at the Vikings' 2-yard line, and Shelton took it in from there.

On Tennessee High's next play, Boone's Calvin Carico stepped in front of Ty Myers' first pass, picked it off, and retuned it 19 yards for a touchdown and a 25-7 lead.

Shelton, whose status for the game was uncertain because of an elbow injury suffered last week, the hit Jake Chandler on a 29-yard touchdown pass.

That left Boone up 32-7 at halftime.

"Our kids really played together and played hard," Jenkins said. "We wanted them to lift the Rabun and Sanders families at this time. I'm proud of our kids and our community. It was a tough week."

Myers got another chance for Tennessee High and he made the most of it. His 50-yard pass to Henson got the Vikings in business, and Jordan Barr bulled his way into the end zone on the next play to make it 32-14.

Cole answered one play later with his 41-yard touchdown. Cole took a handoff up the middle and once he broke into the second level, nobody could catch him. His first high school touchdown put the 'Blazers on top, 39-14.

"That felt great," Cole said. "The offensive line blocked great for me, opened me a huge hole and allowed me to score."

The scoring continued a couple of plays later when Carter took off for a 67-yard touchdown run on fourth down to cut Boone's advantage to 39-21. Carter finished with 261 total yards — 139 rushing and 122 passing.

Cole coughed up the ball late in the third quarter, giving the Vikings the ball at the Boone 34-yard line. The 'Blazers escaped, though, when Bryce Williams missed a 30-yard field goal.

Easton Harrell, Boone's backup quarterback, broke free for a 7-yard touchdown run after Cole carried five Tennessee High defenders on a 15-yard run.

Shelton finished with 76 yards on eight carries as Boone rushed for 351 yards and didn't attempt a pass in the second half.

Next up for the The 'Blazers is a date at Science Hill next Friday.