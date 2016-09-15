Lots of reasons in place for Unicoi to be underdog

But the Blue Devils’ new head coach, Drew Rice, hasn’t lowered expectations for his players in terms of competing.

“I want to see our guys lay it on the line for four quarters, and do their absolute best,” said Rice. “We have made the focus this week to be on doing the little things right, so I hope that shows up Friday night in the way we play.”

Unicoi (1-0 in Region 1-3A, and 2-2 overall) will travel to take on Elizabethton. Kickoff is set for 7:30 at Citizens Bank Stadium.

In other Region 1-3A games, Johnson County hits the road to battle Chuckey-Doak, West Greene is at Pigeon Forge, and Claiborne visits Northview Academy.

The Cyclones are 1-0 in league play, and 2-1 overall. They are coming off a lackluster 14-6 win over Daniel Boone, but Rice said he knows what to expect.

“They are just a rock solid football team,” he said. “They do all the little things very well. They’re extremely well coached, and they have some really good football players on their team.”

Among the offensive keys for the Cyclones are running backs Jacob Turner and Corey Russell, receiver Conner Johnson, and quarterback Carter Everett. Cyclones head coach Shawn Witten said he likes what has seen from Everett, who is a sophomore.

“I think he’s making good decisions, which is probably the most important thing,” said Witten. “We didn’t quite plan on running him as much as we have, but it has kind of developed into the offense at times.”

Everett has thrown for 342 yards and rushed for 192, giving him an average of 178 total yards per game. He also leads the team with four rushing touchdowns.

Witten said he wants his team to respond better to situations.

“The worst field position we had against Boone was the opening kickoff,” said Witten. “We had so many mental breakdowns offensively. I want to see some spark in the offense, and I want to see some energy. It really comes down to executing on offense.”

Unicoi counters with Kendrick Williams at quarterback. He has thrown for 721 yards and six scores in four games. Receivers Dylan Lewis (201 yards) and Shaddon Peavyhouse (193 yards) have been threats as well.

Johnson County (0-1, 1-3) at Chuckey-Doak (1-0, 2-1)

Despite the records, the Longhorns are coming off a win while the Black Knights were handed their first loss last week.

Doak won this matchup last season, and this year gets the ‘Horns at home.

Johnson County quarterback Nathan Arnold has thrown for 736 yards and five touchdowns this season while receiver Shane Greer has racked up 416 yards on 21 catches with a trio of scores.