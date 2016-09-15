Boone faces pivotal point in season

But with schedule Daniel Boone will face in the coming weeks, Friday’s battle against Tennessee High is magnified even more.

“It’s our first conference game, and there has been lots of emotion at our school from this past weekend,” said Jenkins, noting the death of volleyball player Kaylee Rabun. “So we are just taking it one day at a time.”

The Trailblazers (0-0, 2-1) will play host to the Vikings (0-1, 2-2) with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins said he knows what Tennessee High will bring to the field.

“They are a big-play team with a dynamic quarterback, who can beat you with his arm or his legs,” said Jenkins. “And they are a really solid defensive team.”

The Trailblazers will likely be without quarterback Noah Shelton, who was injured early in last week’s 14-6 loss to Elizabethton. Sophomore Easton Harrell will take over those duties, but will at least have three quarters worth of varsity snaps under his belt.

“There is no substitute for game experience,” said Jenkins.

Among the shifting-pieces offensive attack for the Vikings are Courtland Carter, Ty Myers and Cade Mitchell.

In other games across Northeast Tennessee, Sullivan East hits the road to battle Greeneville, Sullivan South plays host to Cherokee, and Volunteer is the home team against Grainger.

In smaller-school games, Hampton plays host to Gatlinburg-Pittman, Happy Valley entertains Cosby, Sullivan North is at South Greene, and North Greene plays host to Cumberland Gap.

In the Class 1A ranks, Cloudland visits Concord Christian, and Unaka is the home team against Virginia’s J.I. Burton.

Sullivan East (1-0, 3-0) at Greeneville (1-0, 4-0)

If the Patriots were fully healthy, they might walk into Burley Stadium thinking they didn’t deserve to be much of an underdog. Unfortunately East won’t have all hands on deck, and a tough task becomes tougher.

“We are going to be missing some key players, but we believe others will step up,” said head coach Mike Locke. “They have wonderful facilities and a great deal of pride. It will be an exciting atmosphere.”

Greeneville is led offensively by quarterback Cade Ballard, running back Donavan Barner and receiver Seth Crawford.

“They produce a high number of explosive offensive plays,” said Locke.

And the defense is very good as well.

“Greeneville has great overall team speed,” said Locke. “That shows up on defense. You may think you have a play, and then the window closes very quickly.”

Cherokee (1-0, 2-1) at Sullivan South (0-1, 1-3)

After giving up 26, 45, 34 and 37 points this season, the Rebels are now tasked with an opponent that has scored 58 and 56 points in its previous two games.

It should be quite a shootout.

Gatlinburg-Pittman (1-0, 2-1) at Hampton (1-0, 3-0)

The Highlanders’ two wins came against two struggling opponents, but this matchup still has the look of a good one.

“It’s a typical GP team,” said Hampton head coach Michael Lunsford. “They are big and physical, and play hard-nosed football. We have to play sound assignment football, and play well in the secondary.”

Bulldogs’ quarterback Jason Russell has 324 total yards this season. Running back Adam McClain has rushed for 457 yards and scored eight touchdowns.

Cosby (0-1, 1-2) at Happy Valley (1-0, 3-0)

The Warriors have outscored their first three opponents 148-24, and are favored to spread the distance of that margin against the Eagles.

Quarterback Sage Haun has been magnificent with his accuracy, completing 23 of 29 passes for 79 percent. He has thrown for 374 yards and seven touchdowns.

Cloudland (1-0, 1-3) at Concord Christian (0-1, 1-2)

A needed heavy-favorite role awaits the Highlanders. With running back Noah Arnett already closing in on 1,000 yards, look for Cloudland to run early and often.

J.I. Burton (0-3) at Unaka (1-3)

The Rangers are playing a winless opponent, but Burton scored 58 points in a pair of losses by a combined margin of three points. Plus, Burton put up a 60-spot on Unaka last year.