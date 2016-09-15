A challenge supreme: Science Hill visits Maryville

Science Hill travels Friday night to take on perennial state championship threat Maryville in a Region 1-6A football contest. Kickoff is set for 7:30.

Science Hill is 2-1 on the season, but 0-1 in league play. Meanwhile, the Rebels ride in at 1-0 in the region, 4-0 overall.

Already this season, Maryville has brushed aside challenges from two of the state’s other premier programs with a 45-29 win over Knox Fulton and a 43-29 decision against Alcoa.

But the real story behind Maryville is the awesome history. It started innocently enough with a Class AA state title in 1970. The Rebels also won titles in 1976 and 1978, and were runner-up in 1977 and 1979. But that was just a taste.

The Rebels were Class 4A state runner-up in 1997 before beating Elizabethton in 1998 in the semifinals and going on to win their first Class 4A title. From 2000-08, the Rebels won seven state titles and finished runner-up once — coming in the 2008 title game, which ended a 74-game winning streak (a state record, and the 10th longest in the history of the nation).

Maryville bumped to Class 6A in 2009, and had no trouble continuing its tradition. The Rebels were state runner-up in 2009, 2012 and last year. They were state champions in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014.

Add it all up, and Maryville has won a state-record 15 titles, and played for a championship 17 times over the last 20 years.

So what makes Maryville, Maryville?

“What is consistent is they are good up front,” said Hilltoppers’ head coach Stacy Carter. “They’ve always been able to run the football. You have to stop the run. That’s how they beat you. That’s just the bottom line.

“They’ve had variations over the years, sometimes better players, sometimes a big quarterback, or a big running back.

They have a big-time linebacker right now, and a real good running quarterback.”

The quarterback is junior Dylan Hopkins. In the win over Alcoa, he connected on 11 of 14 passes for 211 yards while also rushing 15 times for 91 yards and a score.

The linebacker is T.D. Blackmon, and another offensive threat is running back Jordan Ervin.

Science Hill will try to counter Maryville’s arsenal with a new-found weapon of its own, sophomore running back Ahmik Watterson. With just 36 carries this season, Watterson has gained 490 yards for an average of 13.6 per attempt. He has also scored a touchdown for every six carries, a total of six on the season.

“I keep saying how young he is, and he is,” said Carter. “But the potential is awesome. He had some unbelievable runs last week. They really were. I think he’s getting better every time he goes out. He’s just so raw, but what a talent.

“But we have to give him a little crease. Against Bradley Central, we didn’t give him much of a crease.”

Besides creating holes for Watterson, Carter said Science Hill needs to avoid the mistakes that have plagued the Hilltoppers against Maryville.

“We’ve done some stuff mentally early to mess it up,” said Carter. “As good as they are, we’ve made mistakes you just can’t make.

“Traditionally Maryville hasn’t made very many mistakes, but it does happen to them. They made all kinds of mistakes in the state championship game last year. They just don’t do that week in and week out.”

Science Hill lost 52-17 at home to the Rebels last year. This time, Carter said his team needs a few breaks, and then must do something itself.

“We’ve got to make some plays,” he said. “Last year we made some plays, and then our quarterback goes down and it turns into a tailspin. It changed a lot of stuff. But you have to get breaks, and you have to capitalize on them.”

In the final analysis, Carter said his team first needs to compete against Maryville before it can expect to beat the Rebels. He used the Dobyns-Bennett chase as an example. The Hilltoppers lost their 19th straight game to the Indians back in 2012, but it came on a last-seconds field goal. The next year Science Hill won 35-24, and hasn’t lost to the Indians since.

“We always said we’ve got to be able to compete with those guys before we can beat them,” said Carter. “We really have to start competing against Maryville.”

In other Region 1-6A games, Dobyns-Bennett is at Hardin Valley, Bradley Central plays host to Jefferson County, and Knox Bearden hits the road to battle William Blount.

Dobyns-Bennett (0-1, 2-2) at Hardin Valley (1-0, 2-1)

The Indians are pretty much in desperate need of a league win. A loss here could doom the Tribe to a lower-half finish in the region, and a possible unwanted first-round playoff trip to a place like Smyrna, Murfreesboro Oakland or Cookeville.