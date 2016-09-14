Seeing is believing for Torbush

“Wow!”

Torbush, East Tennessee State University’s football coach, took part in a news conference at the track’s infield media center and could hardly contain his enthusiasm.

The Bucs will take on Western Carolina on Saturday at BMS, the same venue that played host to college football’s largest crowd ever last weekend when Tennessee beat Virginia Tech. It will be ETSU’s first Southern Conference game after a 13-year absence from the league.

“What a great opportunity,” Torbush said. “Without a doubt this is a historic event for ETSU football, a historic event for the SoCon. Now that I walked out on that field, I can really say ‘Wow.’ ”

Although last Saturday’s record attendance of 156,990 won’t be threatened, ETSU, considered the home team, will try to break its single-game home attendance record of 13,313 set in 1996 when Marshall visited the Minidome.

“We need a great crowd,” Torbush said. “We need to have people in those stands. I challenge people in East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina. If you like college football and you like a reasonable expense to get here, this is the place to be Saturday at 1:30.”

Tickets, which start at $25, are available at www.BristolTix.com or by calling the BMS ticket office at (866) 415-4158. They will also be sold at Food City stores.

During the news conference, it was announced that the winning team will receive two commemorative trophies.

The first award is a replica of the Food City 300 trophy which features a football at the peak. The second is a tire used in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race back in August. The tire is painted half blue and half purple with the Bucs at Bristol and SoCon logos.

Also, the painting of the field continued on Wednesday with the Bucs’ E on the 50-yard line.

“It’s going to be an exciting time on Saturday,” said Jerry Caldwell, BMS executive vice president and general manager. “Having ETSU return to the Southern Conference, the matchup is perfect.”

The game, dubbed “The Bucs at Bristol,” is being sponsored by Food City. That company’s president and CEO, Steve Smith, said he’s glad to partner with BMS and ETSU for Saturday’s game.

“I think we all realize that ETSU plays an important role in our region, not only with their strong academic program, but also bringing football back,” Smith said. “I think that is really, really big for our entire region.”

“And how exciting to see them start their Southern Conference schedule here at Bristol Motor Speedway, the same field that hosted the game last weekend and hosted ESPN GameDay. I just think that’s a tremendous opportunity for Coach Torbush and his athletes.”

ETSU’s Athletic Director Richard Sander joked that he was glad the BMS folks had put on “that preliminary game” last weekend.

“Our return to the SoCon at Bristol Motor Speedway will be remembered for a long time,” Sander said. “Jerry Caldwell and his staff put on a remarkable show last weekend with the Battle at Bristol game. To hear the buzz around the game was a tremendous opportunity to expose everyone across the country to our region.

“We are truly blessed to have BMS be strong supporters of ETSU since the return of football was announced. We are also excited to have Food City be the sponsor of this game. Food City has made a tremendous impact in our region and they do a lot of big things for us throughout the year.”