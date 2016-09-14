Quinn looks to return to the Olympics

Far away from the limelight Quinn basked in as a bobsledder in Sochi, Russia, back in 2014, the 32-year-old was at the U.S. Olympic Training Site at ETSU taking his first steps on a journey he hopes will take him all the way to the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

For athletes like Quinn, the decision to chase their Olympic dreams is a complicated one. Quinn dabbled with retirement following the 2012 games, but that decision didn’t have anything to do with concerns that his skills as an athlete were on the decline.

“The biggest challenge for Olympians is trying to find a way to finance the sport without going into debt,” Quinn said.

This reality is a far cry from Quinn’s previous life as a football player. After a standout career at North Texas, Quinn had brief stints in NFL training camp with the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills before turning his attention to bobsledding. In football, the question of whether to compete is simple. If you can make a roster, you sign a contract and play as long as you can find a team willing to pay you for your services.

But being an Olympic athlete is a lot like being a politician. Every four years, you have to make a decision that not only factors in how competitive you can be, but how likely it is that you can raise the funds necessary to support you through months or years of intense training.

Fortunately for Quinn, he stumbled upon some notoriety while in Sochi back in 2014. While he was in the hastily constructed Olympic Village preparing to compete, Quinn was locked in a bathroom and couldn’t get out. When nobody responded to his cries for help, he broke down the door and made his escape.

Quinn’s spontaneous decision to take a photo of the large hole he made in the door and post it on Twitter wound up being a stroke of public relations genius. The photo went viral, drawing responses from William Shatner and Gilbert Gottfried.

“Breaking down a door in Russia truly did open the door to some opportunity,” Quinn said.

Not only did Quinn’s newfound notoriety win him a spot on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior, it launched a lucrative speaking career that has taken Quinn all over the world. Once the Summer Games in Rio rolled around, Quinn felt the itch to return to competition.

“Going to the Olympics in 2014 was an amazing experience, but what drives the fire now, and where the hunger is, is standing on that podium in South Korea,” Quinn said.

In order to stand on the podium in South Korea, Quinn had to hit the turf inside the MiniDome on Tuesday to get a baseline of where his fitness was at. Under the watchful eye of Dr. Brad DeWeese, Quinn hit the ground, twisting, thrusting and reaching his way through a series of core exercises before getting to his feet and taking a slow jog about 20 yards up the field and back to where he started.

Tempo was the word of the day, and Quinn showed great restraint. In his younger years, he would have been tempted to turn that jog into a sprint, but experience has taught him the value of picking his spots. After all, the journey to South Korea is a marathon, not a sprint.

“I’m a little bit older of an athlete now,” Quinn said. “I’m 32, so being smart, understanding your body – I can still produce at a very high level, but understanding the proper form, proper recovery – I think those are game-changers.”