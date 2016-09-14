Hayes remembered as great racer, ballplayer

Hayes died last Saturday at 78 years old after an extended illness. He was the owner of Jim’s Motorcycle Sales of Johnson City since 1965, but best known as a champion racer before that.

He and older brother Jim Jr. were known throughout the country as the “Hayes Boys.” In 1963, a South Carolina newspaper referred to them as the hottest motorcycle brother combination on the East Coast.

By that time, they were established stars. Ken had won the Tennessee State Scrambles Championship in 1958 and was one of the top riders on both the dirt flat tracks and on the road racing circuit.

He won championship road races in Marlboro, Maryland, and Laconia, New Hampshire, and in 1964 won both the East Coast Scrambler and a 100-mile race at Daytona.

In later years, he later served as a mentor to AMA National Champion Mike Brown and they remain the only two riders from East Tennessee to win major motorcycle races at Daytona.

“If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today,” Brown said. “There are three people in my life — Ken Hayes, Kirk (Ken’s son) and my dad — who have been there throughout my whole career. I could always lean back on Ken if I needed somebody to talk to. He always had an answer for any question I might have. He was always such a big help to me.”

It was likely because Hayes, best remembered for his red No. 77 Ducati, had been there and done that so to speak.

The Hayes Boys, who included a younger brother Tommy, dominated the motorcycle version of the Southern 500 held in Fayetteville, N.C. in the early sixties. Jim Hayes Jr. won the inaugural race in 1960 and again in 1963 after Ken experienced a chain failure while running up front.

Ken continued racing on the flat tracks until an injury on the Daytona short track in 1967. The Hayes Boys started competing in motocross events in 1969 where they raced in the 250 and expert classes. Ken Hayes was paralyzed from the chest down in a vintage motorcross race in 1991, but continued to run the family business until his death.

For Brown, the times he spent talking to Hayes were priceless.

“Every time I would speak to him, I would hear the stories about him and his brother racing,” Brown said. “A couple of weeks ago, I called him from California and we probably talked an hour. He would remember the stories down to a T. It was always good to hear his voice and there were some great stories for sure.”

Even before his racing career, Hayes was a standout shortstop and outfielder for Happy Valley High School, playing on the Warriors’ first ever baseball team in 1955. Teammate Bob Sams recalled Hayes, who was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2009, as having a good overall skill set.

“He had good speed, a good glove and a good bat,” Sams recalled. “He was just an all-around good baseball player.”

Sams moved away from the area for 30-some years, but reconnected with his old friend as soon as he returned. While Hayes’ play on the field was memorable, Sams added his contributions to the school extended well beyond that.

“Ken was a big booster of Happy Valley athletics,” Sams said. “He was a strong supporter of the (Charlie and Jane Bayless scholarship) golf tournament and a big contributor for the baseball team. Truly a super guy, I’m tickled to call him a good friend and I’m going to miss him.”