Bucs savoring win over No. 1 Tar Heels

Oshoniyi’s Bucs spent Tuesday night knocking off the No. 1 team in the country. Their 1-0 overtime victory against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, likely caught the attention of everyone in the country involved with college soccer.

“Our motto is to not get too high when we win or too low when we lose,” Oshoniyi said Wednesday.

That motto is sure to be tested this week. It was ETSU’s first-ever soccer victory over a No. 1 team.

The Bucs, who improved to 3-2, have beaten six ranked teams in the past six years. The highest-ranked of those teams before Tuesday was No. 8 UAB in 2013.

ETSU’s Fletcher Ekern scored in the 92nd minute, putting an end to the game. It was Ekern’s first college game-winner.

“That four-hour bus ride was a lot easier,” Oshoniyi said. ”The boys are really excited. We told them to enjoy it today and we get back to work tomorrow.”

The Bucs will be back at it on Thursday in preparation for their next game, Sunday’s 7 p.m home contest against UNC-Asheville.

“I think it’s one of those things you can definitely build on,” Oshoniyi said. “The Asheville game will kind of validate that win if we can get it.

“When you win a game like that and you have another game, it’s human nature to have a little complacency. We talked about that, and about staying humble.”

Oshoniyi said he tried to convince his players they had a chance to win before the game.

“Every game, we tell them it’s a soccer game,” he said “You don’t play it in the papers or the press releases. It’s all about who shows up in the game.”

It didn’t take long for Oshoniyi to figure his team had shown up. The Bucs created a scoring chance in the first 15 minutes.

“We gained confidence from that,” he said. “From that point, they were starting to believe we could pull this off.”

The Tar Heels controlled much of the action, forcing the Bucs to defend a lot of the night. ETSU sophomore keeper Jonny Sutherland made three tough saves to pick up the seventh shutout of his career.

North Carolina (4-1) outshot the Bucs 16-8.

It was scoreless after 90 minutes of regulation, and then two minutes into overtime, the Bucs got one more chance.

Ekern took a pass from Cameron Woodfin and poked it home to complete the biggest win in the program’s history.

“A little bit of shock,” Oshoniyi said when asked his initial reaction. “You know you have a chance. You see him going in. Next thing you know, you see the ball hit the back of the net. It was unreal.”