Toyota drivers favored in the Chase

With the Chase field now set, it is not as much a prediction with how the championship will be decided as to who should be favored based on recent performance.

You have to start with three Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota drivers.

Defending Sprint Cup champion Kyle Busch has four wins headed into the 10-race playoff and his team has shown an ability to reel off a string of strong performances.

But his teammate Denny Hamlin has the most momentum coming off a win at his hometown track in Richmond. It has already been a memorable season for Hamlin, who won the Daytona 500 and the road course at Watkins Glen.

Carl Edwards also has to be considered a serious contender. He has two wins, including the Food City 500 at Bristol back in April.

Martin Truex Jr. from the Furniture Row team also has to be in the top tier. He has marquee wins in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, the Southern 500, and he lost by just inches to Hamlin at the Daytona 500.

He was also one of the final four last season when the team ran Chevrolets and had a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing. Now that they are aligned with the Gibbs organization, it could push them over the top.

Kevin Harvick, the 2014 champion, heads up the Chevy camp.

He has already had a memorable season with his first win in the Bristol night race. He would be the points leader under the old system and has been very consistent with a series-high 21 top-10 finishes in the first 26 races.

It remains to be seen how much a recent shake-up of Harvick’s pit crew affects him in the Chase.

Rounding out the top group of contenders are Team Penske Ford drivers Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.

Keselowski has four wins, tied with Busch for the most this season. In addition, he has the consistency of being second to Harvick under the old points system.

His teammate, Joey Logano, has only one win this season, but the No. 22 Ford has been one of the fastest cars on the track.

After that group of favorites, former champions Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch and Matt Kenseth head up the second group, which should also include Kyle Larson.

Johnson scored two wins early in the season, but has struggled of late. Still, it’s hard to count out a six-time champion.

The older Busch brother has one win, but he has shown great speed at times this season. Same for Kenseth, a two-time winner, but the least consistent driver this season in the Gibbs camp.

Larson has been the hottest driver of late, picking up a first career win at Michigan and finishing second Saturday at Richmond. But, Larson has never been in a championship race so one wonders how he and the team might hold up to the pressure.

Next up are the three non-winners this season to make the Chase.

Jamie McMurray, a teammate to Larson at Chip Ganassi Racing, is a Chase veteran. He’s also a guy with a knack of winning big races with his car owner giving him the nickname, the “Big Game Hunter.”

However, McMurray has been unable to show the type of consistent performance needed to win a championship.

It’s no surprise that rookie Chase Elliott qualified for the Chase. But winning the championship, that’s another matter. The young driver and his team have been fast at times, but he hasn’t been able to fully capitalize to win races so.

Austin Dillon has faded some after a strong start to the year. Still, he has kept himself in a good points position throughout the regular season.

Tony Stewart leads the list of long shots.

History shows the three-time champion is capable of raising his performance to a whole new level in the Chase. Just go back to his last championship in 2011 when Stewart barely made the playoff and then won five of the 10 Chase races.

Chris Buescher is the surprise Chase entry with Front Row Motorsports.

He won a fog-shortened race at Pocono, but there have been some other good performances like a top-five at Bristol. History has shown that good isn’t good enough to win a championship, it usually takes a great performance.

The Chase begins next Saturday night at Chicagoland.

It’s a track where Stewart has three previous wins. Other former winners include Harvick, Keselowski, Kenseth, Kyle Busch and defending race champion Hamlin.

— — —

On the drag racing side, the NHRA kicks off its six-race “Countdown to the Championship” this weekend at zMax Dragway in Charlotte.

Antron Brown in Top Fuel, Ron Capps in Funny Car and Jason Line in Pro Stock will begin the Countdown as points leaders. Greeneville driver Allen Johnson will start fourth in the Countdown, 50 points behind Line in Pro Stock.

— — —

Trey Emert of Johnson City was the Pro winner at the most recent Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series race at I-81 Motorsports Park.

Sawyer Phillips of Trade won on two different size bikes with the 250D and 125 cc 2-stroke.

Gunner Kirk of Limestone won in two 51cc divisions and Will Andrews of Hampton won in 85 cc for 9-13 year-olds.

A pair of Elizabethton riders, Colton Saults and Draven Greene, posted runner-up finishes, while Malachi Staton of Bakersville, N.C. was a winner in the ATV Novice class.