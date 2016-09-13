Boone ready for Hall of Fame ceremony

On this year’s list are Dennis Adams, Lisa Armentrout, Charlotte Everhart, Mike Keirnan, Greg Kilday, Tammy Larkey, Gary Weese, Roger Jackson and George Holley.

Also being honored is the 1981 boys’ cross country team, which won the Class AAA state title. Members of the team were Jeff Barron, Lee Blevins, Ted Danzer, Brian Darnell, Jim Guimond, Len Jeffers and Alan Whitley.

The induction ceremony begins at 6 p.m. in the commons area at Daniel Boone High School. The event moves to Snyder Gymnasium at 6:45. Also, a special recognition will be made Friday at halftime of the Trailblazers’ football game against Tennessee High.

Here is a capsule look at the inductees with graduating class in parentheses:

Tammy Larkey Pearce (1981)

A basketball standout, Larkey was an All-State selection in 1980 and 1981. And in 1981 she was chosen to the Street & Smith All-American, Adidas All-American, and Parade All-American teams. She had a career average of 26 points per game, and was featured in Sports Illustrated’s “Faces in the Crowd” in 1981.

Larkey Pearce went on to play for the University of Tennessee from 1981-83, where she was part of the NCAA Final Four in 1982. She transferred to East Tennessee State University and played there from 1983-85.

Gary Weese (1980)

In four years of wrestling at Daniel Boone, Weese had a sparkling record of 121-14 — with eight of those losses coming his freshman year. In his junior year, he went 33-0 and won the TSSAA state championship in the 119-pound class.

In his senior year, Weese (34-3) was the TSSAA state runner-up at 126 pounds. He was also a three-time region champion.

Dennis J. Adams (1974)

During his football career, Adams earned honors for All-Watauga Conference, All-Upper Lakes, All-East Tennessee, and honorable mention All-State. He later played for the University of Tennessee.

He also lettered in basketball and track, where he was the Watauga Conference shot put champion in 1971 and 1972. As a coach, Adams helped winning programs in football, girls basketball, and track.

Greg Kilday (1976)

A four-year letterman in football, basketball, baseball and track, Kilday was a standout in football. He played running back, defensive back, place-kicker and punter, earning All-State honors.

His honors included being selected to the All-State team, and the All-Upper East Tennessee team.

Kilday went on to play football at Appalachian State University for four seasons.

Mike Kiernan (1973)

A player on the 1972 football team that posted five shutouts, Kiernan participated in the first-ever home game for the Trailblazers, and scored the first touchdown. He was an all-conference selection and the team’s most valuable player as a fullback and linebacker.

Kiernan also placed second in the state wrestling meet as a heavyweight, and received all-state honors as well. Kiernan also coached from 1979 to 1997.

Lisa Armentrout (1977)

In four years at Boone, she participated in swimming, cross country, track and girls competitive flag football.

She competed in the state cross country meet, and took first place in the javelin throw in the 1977 state track meet. She also went on to place first in the Southeast Region in the javelin, and was 13th in the national competition in Nebraska.

Armentrout received scholarship offers from Tennessee and East Tennessee State, but competed collegiately for two years unattached.

Charlotte Everhart Williams (1978)

A track athlete, Everhart Williams was undefeated in the 440-yard dash going into the 1977 state meet. She finished fifth with a time of 58.8, and became the first female athlete at Boone to place in the TSSAA state meet.

Roger Jackson

From 1978-85, Jackson was the assistant baseball coach and assistant athletic director at Appalachian State University. He later was head baseball coach and athletic director at Mount Olive College, and baseball coach at Walters State Community College. He was the assistant principal and athletic director at David Crockett from 2002-07 before becoming principal at Daniel Boone.

George Holley

A lifetime supporter of the athletic programs at Boone, Holley has missed only one football game since 1971 — and that was because he was in the hospital. He has been chosen as a special contributor.

The retired teacher was in charge of the initial construction of the football, baseball and softball fields back in 1971.