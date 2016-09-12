UC's White resigns as football coach; Rice steps in

And then Monday morning, the team had a new head coach.

Glenn White resigned, and was replaced by Drew Rice. For this week, Rice will serve as the interim head coach. The 27-year-old Rice will shed the interim tag on Sept. 20, during a press conference at 10 a.m. at the high school.

Unicoi travels to play preseason Region 1-3A favorite Elizabethton on Friday, and will follow that game with a bye week.

“He and Glenn have a tremendous relationship,” said Unicoi County director of schools John English. “And Drew and I are super close. He played for me and coached with me. Drew was real conscious of and wanted to be respectful of Glenn.

“I have tremendous confidence in Coach Rice. We have a lot of confidence in him and the staff to carry on the remainder of the season and do a great job.”

English said White tendered his resignation after discussions with administrators over the weekend. It was a surprising move as Unicoi County is 2-2 on the season, and 1-0 in Region 1-3A play.

The Blue Devils won handily over West Greene and South Greene, but were beaten by a combined score of 103-6 by Sullivan East and Happy Valley.

“I don’t know anybody who loves the Blue Devils as much as Glenn White,” said English. “But he really felt for the best interest of the program, the move was now — regardless of where the team is record-wise or standings-wise.”

Friday night’s blowout loss did factor into White’s resignation, English said.

“The outcome of the game Friday night definitely played a role in the decision,” said English. “From Friday night until the wee hours of Saturday morning, and Sunday, there was a lot of conversation and discussion about where the program was headed.

“Coach White had a lot of pride in his team. He poured his heart and soul into it. I’ve never met anybody more passionate about Unicoi County, and particularly Blue Devils sports than Glenn White. It makes all of this difficult.

“I really want to emphasize thanking Coach White for all of his effort and commitment and dedication he put into the program.”

English said he wants the players to put everything behind them.

“They need to get to work, and there’s a lot of season left,” said English. “There are great kids in the program, and they need to pick up and rebound from Friday. They still have time to achieve the goals they set before the season, and move forward and not look back.”