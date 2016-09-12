Adversity pays off for 3-0 Warriors; 'Toppers Watterson player of week

Following the players of the week is this week’s installment of High School Notes.

Players of the week

Five Star

#26 Ahmik Watterson

Science Hill, RB, So.

Ran wild for 259 yards on 20 carries with four touchdowns in 54-34 win over Asheville Erwin.

Four Star

#1 Noah Arnett

Cloudland, RB, Sr.

Rushed for 338 yards on 37 carries and scored four times in heartbreaking 35-34 loss to rival Avery County, N.C.

Three Star

#12 Nathan Arnold

Johnson County, QB, Jr.

Connected on 14 of 25 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns in 46-20 win over Sullivan Central.

Two Star

#3 Ethan Ward

Sullivan South, QB, Jr.

Totaled 268 yards with 175 rushing and three scores in 41-37 win over Gate City, Va.

One Star

#6 Skylar Hyatt

Happy Valley, FS, Sr.

Picked off two passes, returning one 50 yards for a touchdown in 62-0 win over Unicoi County.

THE NOTES

Don’t sleep on Happy Valley.

No, that’s not the name of the latest horror movie. It’s just a caution for people not to overlook the fantastic start for the Warriors’ football team.

After a surprising 45-0 beatdown of Cloudland, the Warriors followed up with a stunning comeback win over Sullivan North. Then Happy Valley shocked Unicoi County with 35 first-quarter points en route to a 62-0 demolition.

Yes, Happy Valley was supposed to be pretty good this year, so the use of the words “surprising,” “stunning” and “shocking” may not be applicable to this bunch going forward.

And it comes down simply, said head coach Jason Jarrett, to one main thing:

“Leadership,” said Jarrett, whose team is 3-0 and ranked No. 10 in the latest Class 2A state poll. “We have really good leaders on the field and in the locker room. It’s a testament to the 17 seniors.”

As Jarrett pointed out, some of those seniors began their varsity journey two years ago against teams like Elizabethton and Sullivan South in the rugged Three Rivers Conference. Nestled now in the more friendly confines of Class 2A, the Warriors are thriving.

“They’ve been there and done it,” said Jarrett. “They took their lickings in a tough 3A conference, and they learned from it.”

And the Warriors are still motivated by the way last season ended — with a fumble at the goal line against Rockwood in a 32-28 decision.

“It kind of felt like our guts were ripped out,” said Jarrett. “That’s where you learn from, facing adversity. If everything is going perfectly, you’re not going to get any better.”

There’s a good chance the Warriors can get to 5-0 as Cosby and Unaka are up next before a Sept. 30 showdown against Hampton. But not so fast, said Jarrett. He said the team learned in preseason about taking not just one game at a time, but one day at a time.

“Two of our first five practices this season were bad in our eyes,” said Jarrett. “That corresponds to 40 percent, and we went 6-4 (in the regular season) last year, which is 40 percent losses. We told the kids the time is now to turn it around.

“I’d be lying if I said I don’t think the kids look ahead, but this is a tough league and we can’t do that. Also, we can’t put all of our eggs in one basket against Hampton.”

Jarrett said the play of the offensive line, and good assistant coaches have been among the keys for the Warriors.

“It starts with the guys up front,” he said. “We’ve spread the ball around, and we’ve been led by (quarterback) Sage Haun. It’s all about executing, eliminating penalties, and having positive plays.”

And the defense had been dominating at times, including three touchdowns against Unicoi.

“I’m still surprised at all of the things we had on defense against Unicoi,” said Jarrett.

— — —

The District 1-A/AA golf tournament will be held Monday at Elizabethton Golf Course. Action gets under way at 9 a.m.

The District 1-AAA event will be held the following week at Blackthorn.

— — —

Football games of the week

Science Hill at Maryville

Dobyns-Bennett at Hardin Valley

Sullivan East at Greeneville

Gatlinburg-Pittman at Hampton

Sullivan North at South Greene

Hilltoppers vs. Rebels — It’s the environment, the tradition, the talent, the execution, and the depth that make Maryville what it is. Science Hill is a sizable underdog.

Indians vs. Hawks — Dobyns-Bennett got a big burst of air in its lungs with the win over Sevier County. A win here could really turn the Indians’ season around.

Patriots vs. Greene Devils — OK, Sullivan East. Let’s see what the Patriots are made of this season.

Highlanders vs. Bulldogs — Hampton has cruised into this matchup, which is easily the Bulldogs’ toughest challenge to date.

Raiders vs. Rebels — This isn’t a game that figured to be on the list, but South Greene has won three in a row to make it interesting.

— — —

Pick of the week

Maryvillle 40, Science Hill 21

Remarkably consistent, the Rebels have scored 44, 45, 41 and 43 points their games this season. While the Hilltoppers might be able to slow Maryville from its usual pace, matching the Rebels point for point will likely be difficult.

Picks record: 3-0.

— — —

Player of the week

Ahmik Watterson, Science Hill

There’s a developing offensive weapon at Science Hill, and he’s a sophomore running back.

Watterson cut loose for 259 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead the Hilltoppers to a 54-34 win over Asheville (N.C.) Erwin on Friday.

— — —

The Hogs Award

Dobyns-Bennett Indians

In a 38-21 win over Sevier County, the Indian Hogs battled their way to account for 226 yards rushing on 47 attempts. Pass protection was sound, too, with a 67-percent completion rate (8 of 12).

— — —

Defensive unit of the week

Happy Valley Warriors

It was just about as much of a lock-down performance as a defense can have.

In a 62-0 win over Unicoi County, the Warriors allowed just 40 yards of offense. They held Unicoi to two yards rushing on 22 attempts, forced 10 incompletions in 14 attempts, picked off four passes, returned a pass for a touchdown, blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone, and returned a punt for a touchdown.

— — —

In this week’s High School Top 10, the Hilltoppers reclaimed the No. 2 spot over Elizabethton.

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Team W-L

1. Greeneville 4-0 (Last week: 1)

2. Science Hill 2-1 (Last week: 3)

3. Elizabethton 2-1 (Last week: 2)

4. Sullivan East 3-0 (Last week: 4)

5. Hampton 3-0 (Last week: 5)

6. Happy Valley 3-0 (Last week: 6)

7. Dobyns-Bennett 2-2 (Last week: 8)

8. Daniel Boone 2-1 (Last week: 7)

9. Tennessee High 2-2 (Last week: 9)

10. Sullivan North 2-1 (Last week: 10)

— — —

The top three spots remain unchanged in this week’s Region 1 rankings.

1. Maryville 4-0 (Last week: 1)

2. Bradley Central 4-0 (Last week: 2)

3. Greeneville 4-0 (Last week: 3)

4. Science Hill 2-1 (Last week: 5)

5. Elizabethton 2-1 (Last week: 4)

6. Hardin Valley 2-1 (Last week: 6)

7. Morristown West 3-1 (Last week: NR)

8. Seymour 3-0 (Last week: 10)

9. Jefferson County 2-2 (Last week: 8)

10. Hampton 3-0 (Last week: NR)

(tie) Happy Valley 3-0 (Last week: NR)