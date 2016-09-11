Mission accomplished for Vols

Those were the two most important facts for the Tennessee football team after the Battle at Bristol.

The Vols stormed back to beat Virginia Tech 45-24 Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway with an attendance of 156,990, the largest crowd in college football history. It kept their early-season record perfect at 2-0, erased some of the stains from the lackluster opener against Appalachian State and allowed Tennessee to move up to No. 15 in the Associated Press poll.

"It definitely lived up to the hype -- 156,000 is absolutely insane," Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs said after accounting for five touchdowns. "It's a game that will go down in history. I remember my freshman year when they announced the game and knowing that you'll be a senior when this game comes around ... how big of a game, stage, opportunity this will be.

"It's been a day that's definitely circled. As a team and individually, we were able to make the most of it."

For a while, it appeared that Virginia Tech would be making most of it after jumping out to a 14-0 lead. But then the Hokies caught a case of fumblitis, an affliction that has plagued them since the season began. They've fumbled 10 times in two games, losing nine of them.

"Obviously it's reared its head in huge ways the first two ball games," first-year Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. "We've obviously got to do a better job either teaching or understanding or emphasizing ball security. We're inadequate, to say the least, right now."

Dobbs threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more while gaining 106 yards on the ground. He became Tennessee's all-time leading rushing quarterback.

"We're 2-0 and that's our goal," Dobbs said. "At the end of the day, every time you step on the field you play to win, and that's our expectation. We're right where we need to be. We'll take the good and fix the stuff that we will need to improve and prepare for next week."

After Virginia Tech grabbed that early lead thanks to touchdowns from Sam Rogers and Travon McMillan, the Hokies gave the Vols their first gift of the night. Jerod Evans fumbled, setting Tennessee up just five yards from the goal line.

Dobbs hit Jauan Jennings on a 5-yard touchdown pass one play later.

It was the start of big things for Tennessee, which scored 31 unanswered points to seize control of the game.

Another scoring drive took just one play and covered a mere four yards after one of the fumbles. In all, the Vols turned the five fumbles into 21 points, their margin of victory.

Micah Abernathy recovered three of the fumbles, setting a school record.

"I was in the right place at the right time," Abernathy said.

Taking advantage of the Hokies' miscues was the main reason Tennessee won so handily despite being outgained in total offense, 400-330.

"I didn’t like the way we started, but I liked the end of it," Tennessee coach Butch Jones said. "We’ll have to learn how to have intensity for 60 minutes and not have lulls. That’ll be a point of contention that we’ll work on through next week as well."

Winning was important for the Vols, who can now look back on the historic evening at a NASCAR track called "The World's Fastest Half Mile" with fond memories.

"It was an amazing experience," Tennessee defensive back Cameron Sutton said. "It is something that we will never forget and will always cherish for the rest of our lives. We can look back 10 or 20 years from now and say that we were a part of this."